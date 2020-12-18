Make your predictions for Saturday's game at Green Bay

Every week throughout the 2020 season, fans have a chance to win up to $1,000 by making predictions about that week's game.

Take a look at this week's questions:

Who will win the turnover battle?

Panthers, Packers, Tie

Will Carolina hold Green Bay under 300 passing yards?

Yes, No

Which team will record the first sack of the game?

Panthers, Packers, Neither

Will Carolina intercept Aaron Rodgers?

Yes, No

Who will score the first field goal?

Panthers, Packers, Neither

Will Carolina rush for over 100 yards at Green Bay?

Yes, No

The players with the most questions right will win a share of the $1,000.