Make your predictions for Saturday's game at Green Bay

Dec 18, 2020 at 04:28 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
fanduel 16x9

Every week throughout the 2020 season, fans have a chance to win up to $1,000 by making predictions about that week's game.

As part of FanDuel's Gridiron Pick'Em, Panthers fans just click here, sign up and make picks. It's that easy and free. The game is meant to be played on a mobile device and is also available in the Panthers app.

Take a look at this week's questions:

Who will win the turnover battle?

Panthers, Packers, Tie

Will Carolina hold Green Bay under 300 passing yards?

Yes, No

Which team will record the first sack of the game?

Panthers, Packers, Neither

Will Carolina intercept Aaron Rodgers?

Yes, No

Who will score the first field goal?

Panthers, Packers, Neither

Will Carolina rush for over 100 yards at Green Bay?

Yes, No

The players with the most questions right will win a share of the $1,000.

Make sure to lock in your picks before kickoff on Saturday night.

Related Content

news

Live Updates: Panthers at Jaguars

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
news

Five things to watch against the Jaguars: A milestone within reach

The Panthers have a chance to shake up the AFC playoff picture, pick up a 1,000-yard season for Chuba Hubbard, and more to watch on Sunday. 
news

Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Veteran Gabe Jackson will head to Jacksonville on Sunday as part of the Panthers 53-man roster
news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hill out, four questionable for Jaguars 

The Panthers escaped the week relatively healthy, but one player will be out for Sunday vs. Jaguars
news

Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
news

In Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young has a blueprint for navigating his rookie season

Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence's rookie season's have followed remarkably similar paths. So what can Young learn from Lawrence?
news

Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

With questions looming around coaches and big name free agents, the Panthers leader submits a request; change nothing. Plus other notes from the week. 
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a big contingent return, at least to a limited role, on Thursday
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
Advertising