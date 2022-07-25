Matt Corral agrees to terms on rookie contract 

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got the last of their draft pick business taken care of Monday.

Quarterback Matt Corral, their third-round pick, agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal. He was the final of their six picks to come to terms.

Corral had a solid spring, but both he and his coaches admitted it was still very much a learning time for him. But he's also shown the kind of quick release and athleticism that intrigued them in the pre-draft process.

He's coming off a 2021 season at Ole Miss which saw him take better care of the ball. He was quite good in 2020, throwing for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns. But he cut his 14 interceptions to five last season, the kind of efficiency the Panthers are looking for at the position.