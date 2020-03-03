2020 Mock Draft Report: Post-Combine Edition

Mar 03, 2020 at 10:42 AM

The Combine always shakes things up a bit in the mock draft world.

Take Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, for instance. After an eye-popping display in Indy, most pundits believe Simmons has risen into the top five.

NewMockDraftReport_InArticleGraphic2.0jpg

Here you'll find our latest roundup, which has a Jeffrey Okudah double-feature. The Ohio State corner cemented his status as the No. 1 guy at his position, displaying all the traits scouts look for in elite corners. Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown continues to be a popular choice, and mammoth Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton makes an appearance this week.

View last month's Mock Draft 1.0 here.

