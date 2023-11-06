Monday Brew: Frank Reich moving forward on a short week

With all eyes on the Bears, attention turns to health – especially on defense, and especially regarding star outside linebacker Brian Burns, who left the Indianapolis game late with a concussion.

Reich indicated that the Panthers would not expect Burns to play on a short week. And with that position group already depleted by injuries, it isn't great news. (Justin Houston and Yetur Gross-Matos are on injured reserve.)

"He's our best player," Reich said. "He's a beast. So we'll miss him. But it's next man up.

"I'm not even thinking there's any chance of getting him, honestly. Even if there were, there's a part of me that, like, I can't imagine letting him out there, even if he wanted to go out there. So it'll be next man up. This has happened many times. We move on."

That could mean more snaps for second-year Amaré Barno, rookie DJ Johnson, and potentially practice squad rookie Eku Leota.

The good news on Monday was that the Panthers opened veteran outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr.'s 21-day window to return from IR. He's missed the whole season to this point with a back injury, and Reich said he's "getting really close."

But Reich said he, general manager Scott Fitterer, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will continue to have meetings as more tests are done to determine how long several key players are expected to be out.

Until then, it's all about moving forward with the next man up.