Snap Counts: Week 9 vs. Indianapolis

Nov 06, 2023 at 06:56 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Colts in Week 9 of the regular season.

Player Offensive snaps Special teams snaps
Calvin Throckmorton 71 (100%) 3 (11%)
Ikem Ekwonu 71 (100%) 3 (11%)
Taylor Moton 71 (100%) 3 (11%)
Bryce Young 71 (100%)
Adam Thielen 71 (100%)
Bradley Bozeman 71 (100%)
Austin Corbett 71 (100%)
Jonathan Mingo 70 (99%) 3 (11%)
Chuba Hubbard 46 (65%)
DJ Chark 41 (58%)
Tommy Tremble 32 (45%) 13 (46%)
Terrace Marshall Jr. 31 (44%) 1 (4%)
Hayden Hurst 24 (34%) 3 (11%)
Miles Sanders 18 (25%)
Stephen Sullivan 15 (21%) 19 (68%)
Raheem Blackshear 7 (10%) 15 (54%)
  • Seven of the 11 offensive starters played every snap, including the offensive line, plus Bryce Young and Adam Thielen. With all of the personnel shuffling triggered by injuries elsewhere, the line has been stable for the moment. Wideout Jonathan Mingo wasn't far behind, playing 70 of the 71 snaps.
  • The running back division of labor remains heavily tilted toward Chuba Hubbard, as he got 65 percent of the snaps and Miles Sanders 25 percent. Sanders certainly did more with the work this week, however, as he added 39 yards on his six carries.
  • Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was questionable to play with a painful elbow injury, playing 58 percent of the snaps and catching a touchdown. That left some space for Terrace Marshall Jr. to play 44 percent of the snaps.
  • The tight end rotation remains split, with Tommy Tremble getting more snaps (32) than Hayden Hurst (24), and Stephen Sullivan getting 15. They're spreading the ball among all of them, though Hurst had the big play this week.
Player Defensive snaps Special teams snaps
Frankie Luvu 61 (100%)
Alex Cook 61 (100%)
Donte Jackson 60 (98%)
Xavier Woods 56 (92%) 3 (11%)
Derrick Brown 53 (87%) 5 (18%)
Brian Burns 46 (75%) 1 (4%)
DJ Johnson 43 (70%) 4 (14%)
Dicaprio Bootle 42 (69%) 16 (57%)
Shy Tuttle 32 (52%) 5 (18%)
LaBryan Ray 30 (49%)
DeShawn Williams 28 (46%)
Amare Barno 27 (44%) 20 (71%)
Jammie Robinson 25 (41%) 20 (71%)
Troy Hill 23 (38%) 5 (18%)
Kamu Grugier-Hill 21 (34%) 25 (89%)
Nick Thurman 21 (34%) 5 (18%)
CJ Henderson 19 (31%) 1 (4%)
Deion Jones 12 (20%) 3 (11%)
Eku Leota 6 (10%) 12 (43%)
Matthias Farley 5 (8%) 13 (46%)
  • Rookie safety Alex Cook, playing his first NFL game, played every snap of it (61). He and Frankie Luvu were the only two ironmen on defense this week, though Donte Jackson only missed one snap.
  • DJ Johnson and Dicaprio Bootle got their most extensive defensive snap counts, with Johnson playing 70 percent of the snaps and Bootle getting 69 percent. They're going to be counted on again this week, with Brian Burns and CJ Henderson in the concussion protocol and unlikely to be ready for a short week.
  • They continue to trust LaBryan Ray, as he and DeShawn Williams effectively have a timeshare for the third lineman role. Ray has played well and given them far more than you'd expect a guy signed from a tryout in training camp would.
Player Special teams snaps
Sam Franklin 25 (89%)
Chandler Wooten 24 (86%)
D'Shawn Jamison 11 (39%)
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 11 (39%)
JJ Jansen 7 (25%)
Eddy Piñeiro 7 (25%)
Johnny Hekker 7 (25%)
Luiji Vilain 4 (14%)
David Sharpe 3 (11%)
Chandler Zavala 3 (11%)
Cade Mays 3 (11%)
  • Another sign of the injury problems is that the list of guys who play special teams only has shortened considerably. Other than Sam Franklin Jr. and Chandler Wooten, none of the others played more than 39 percent of the snaps because they were all drafted to play bigger roles on offense and defense.
  • Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the punt returner, getting 11 snaps reminds you what a good job the Panthers did, holding a top-10 offense to just 198 yards. He was getting a lot of chances.

Panthers vs Colts| Game Action Gallery | November 5, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Advertising