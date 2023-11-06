Snap Counts: Week 9 vs. Indianapolis

CHARLOTTE — View the snap counts and playtime percentages for the Panthers against the Colts in Week 9 of the regular season.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Calvin Throckmorton
|71 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Ikem Ekwonu
|71 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Taylor Moton
|71 (100%)
|3 (11%)
|Bryce Young
|71 (100%)
|Adam Thielen
|71 (100%)
|Bradley Bozeman
|71 (100%)
|Austin Corbett
|71 (100%)
|Jonathan Mingo
|70 (99%)
|3 (11%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|46 (65%)
|DJ Chark
|41 (58%)
|Tommy Tremble
|32 (45%)
|13 (46%)
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|31 (44%)
|1 (4%)
|Hayden Hurst
|24 (34%)
|3 (11%)
|Miles Sanders
|18 (25%)
|Stephen Sullivan
|15 (21%)
|19 (68%)
|Raheem Blackshear
|7 (10%)
|15 (54%)
- Seven of the 11 offensive starters played every snap, including the offensive line, plus Bryce Young and Adam Thielen. With all of the personnel shuffling triggered by injuries elsewhere, the line has been stable for the moment. Wideout Jonathan Mingo wasn't far behind, playing 70 of the 71 snaps.
- The running back division of labor remains heavily tilted toward Chuba Hubbard, as he got 65 percent of the snaps and Miles Sanders 25 percent. Sanders certainly did more with the work this week, however, as he added 39 yards on his six carries.
- Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. was questionable to play with a painful elbow injury, playing 58 percent of the snaps and catching a touchdown. That left some space for Terrace Marshall Jr. to play 44 percent of the snaps.
- The tight end rotation remains split, with Tommy Tremble getting more snaps (32) than Hayden Hurst (24), and Stephen Sullivan getting 15. They're spreading the ball among all of them, though Hurst had the big play this week.
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Frankie Luvu
|61 (100%)
|Alex Cook
|61 (100%)
|Donte Jackson
|60 (98%)
|Xavier Woods
|56 (92%)
|3 (11%)
|Derrick Brown
|53 (87%)
|5 (18%)
|Brian Burns
|46 (75%)
|1 (4%)
|DJ Johnson
|43 (70%)
|4 (14%)
|Dicaprio Bootle
|42 (69%)
|16 (57%)
|Shy Tuttle
|32 (52%)
|5 (18%)
|LaBryan Ray
|30 (49%)
|DeShawn Williams
|28 (46%)
|Amare Barno
|27 (44%)
|20 (71%)
|Jammie Robinson
|25 (41%)
|20 (71%)
|Troy Hill
|23 (38%)
|5 (18%)
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|21 (34%)
|25 (89%)
|Nick Thurman
|21 (34%)
|5 (18%)
|CJ Henderson
|19 (31%)
|1 (4%)
|Deion Jones
|12 (20%)
|3 (11%)
|Eku Leota
|6 (10%)
|12 (43%)
|Matthias Farley
|5 (8%)
|13 (46%)
- Rookie safety Alex Cook, playing his first NFL game, played every snap of it (61). He and Frankie Luvu were the only two ironmen on defense this week, though Donte Jackson only missed one snap.
- DJ Johnson and Dicaprio Bootle got their most extensive defensive snap counts, with Johnson playing 70 percent of the snaps and Bootle getting 69 percent. They're going to be counted on again this week, with Brian Burns and CJ Henderson in the concussion protocol and unlikely to be ready for a short week.
- They continue to trust LaBryan Ray, as he and DeShawn Williams effectively have a timeshare for the third lineman role. Ray has played well and given them far more than you'd expect a guy signed from a tryout in training camp would.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Sam Franklin
|25 (89%)
|Chandler Wooten
|24 (86%)
|D'Shawn Jamison
|11 (39%)
|Ihmir Smith-Marsette
|11 (39%)
|JJ Jansen
|7 (25%)
|Eddy Piñeiro
|7 (25%)
|Johnny Hekker
|7 (25%)
|Luiji Vilain
|4 (14%)
|David Sharpe
|3 (11%)
|Chandler Zavala
|3 (11%)
|Cade Mays
|3 (11%)
- Another sign of the injury problems is that the list of guys who play special teams only has shortened considerably. Other than Sam Franklin Jr. and Chandler Wooten, none of the others played more than 39 percent of the snaps because they were all drafted to play bigger roles on offense and defense.
- Ihmir Smith-Marsette, the punt returner, getting 11 snaps reminds you what a good job the Panthers did, holding a top-10 offense to just 198 yards. He was getting a lot of chances.
View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.