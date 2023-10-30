Monday Brew: Frank Reich says Victory Monday is the same 

The Panthers did get a chance to celebrate in the locker room after walking off the field with a W over the Texans, which included music, smiles, and encouragement across the team.

But every Monday is about improvement – even if the atmosphere is inevitably different than it is after a loss.

"We understand the mood is going to be a little different after a win than it is after a loss," Reich said. "But the mindset we have is an obsession to get better. So everything you do – watch the film, study the film, be critiqued (and) don't take it personal. Coaches and players have to be obsessed about getting better."

Reich said he feels that the team is making strides from multiple facets. On offense, he has noticed fewer penalties and turnovers; execution is improving, while mental errors need to be corrected. On defense, it's about maintaining improvements against the run (as they saw against Houston) and limiting more explosive plays.

So just like after a loss, the mentality is reviewing and learning.