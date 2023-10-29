Notebook: Short-handed defense rises to occasion

— Reich said he was impressed with the game offensive coordinator Thomas Brown called — his first as a play-caller.

He said there were a few conversations on the sideline, but otherwise, he left Brown to his own devices.

"I was off the phone," Reich said. "It was his game, and I resisted any temptation to kind of get involved. We talked on the sideline a couple of times about a few things. But I thought he did a fantastic job, and I thought he did a fantastic job getting the guys ready during the week as well."

Reich said he felt like not calling plays helped with an ability to see the whole game, and the workflow appeared to be much cleaner (they tied a season-low with just three penalties).

"I definitely felt that," Reich said. "I mean, as far as the game management side, being able to talk to the guys upstairs a little bit more, there wasn't a whole lot of crazy stuff that came up in the game. But what did come up, I thought we handled it well, and I thought the communication was good. I was able to keep in tune with what the defense and the special teams were doing a little bit more. So I definitely felt the difference."