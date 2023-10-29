Eddy Piñeiro's game-winning field goal the "exclamation point" to first win

Piñeiro leaped onto Hekker's back after the final kick, a move that had been planned out since the two predicted a walk-off field goal together during their ride from the team hotel to the stadium this morning.

Piñeiro told him he wanted to jump on Hekker's back and run with him to the 50-yard line after a game-winning kick. Hekker said it was a done deal, (ironically) feeling especially confident that the opportunity would come after Piñeiro missed the extra point after Carolina's first touchdown on Sunday.

"He missed the PAT, and we just looked at each other like, 'Alright, we're going to get that game-winner, and then you're going to jump on my back,'" Hekker said. "So it was a deal where we had premeditated and wished it into existence. Happy for him."

It took extra focus for Piñeiro to maintain calmness as the end-game sequence grew more chaotic. It's not uncommon for teams to take timeouts or try to jump and get a kicker out of focus through multiple attempts. But it happened three times at the end of the game, and Piñeiro made that game-winning kick twice.