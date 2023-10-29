Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers earn first win over Houston

Oct 29, 2023 at 06:43 PM
PLAYER STATS

  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro kicked a 23-yard field goal as time expired. After making the game-winning kick, Piñeiro has now made 24 consecutive field goals at Bank of America Stadium. This is Piñeiro's second game this season with three or more field goals.
  • Tight end Tommy Tremble hauled in a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryce Young late in the second quarter. His It was his second touchdown of the season and the sixth of his career.
  • Linebacker Frankie Luvu finished the day with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, 1.0 sack and one quarterback hit. His 12 tackles are tied for second-most in a single game of his career. 
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen finished the game with eight receptions for 72 yards. Thielen has registered 57 receptions, which ranks fifth in the NFL through the 1 p.m. games. After recording eight catches in today's game, he is now one of six players to have at least four games with eight or more receptions this season.
  • Safety Xavier Woods notched eight tackles and one fumble recovery in his first game back from injury. This is Woods' second game this season with at least eight tackles and 18th of his career. 
  • Cornerback Donte Jackson forced a fumble (recovered by Woods) on Texans fullback Andrew Beck early in the third quarter to set up a 37-yard field goal from Piñeiro. This marked Jackson's third forced fumble in his career and Woods' fourth fumble recovery.
  • Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo caught a 40-yard pass from Young, the longest completion of Young's NFL career.

TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers held the Texans to 110 rushing yards, a season-best mark for Carolina's defense.
  • The Panthers' defense recorded its first fumble recovery of the season against the Texans.

Panthers vs Texans| Game Action Gallery | October 29, 2023

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Houston Texans in Week 8.

