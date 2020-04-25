NFL Draft Day 2 Transcripts - Marty Hurney, Matt Rhule, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jeremy Chinn

What team they felt they needed to "leapfrog" in trading the fifth round pick to move up

Hurney: More than who you needed to leapfrog, I think it was a guy who we had, you know when we talked about how there is space on the board and you go and get the player? And there was space on the board. We had him drafted fairly highly and we just thought that he was too good to take the chance of seeing if he could get through six more picks to get to us. We thought that we had a fair deal from both sides to go up and get him and thought that he was a player who could really help our defense grow. I think when you feel that strongly about a guy sometimes you just don't want to take the chance to see him get there. I don't think he would have gotten to us in the third round and so we started making calls like we always do and we got Seattle to make the deal. I think it was just more of the space on the board and a guy we thought fairly highly of and we just thought that the deal was right to make.

How the cancelation of Pro Days and other portions of the scouting process because of COVID-19 affected the Draft process

Hurney: Listen, I love going to Pro Days, but our scouts and our coaches did so much work as far as virtual interviews and just talking to coaches. We just just did so much investigation and so much contact with the players over the internet. I love going to Pro Days to talk to the coaches and see how guys interact, but really we did so much work virtually and then it gives you more time to watch tape. So I thought we handled process extremely well and I think it showed up. We are excited about the three guys that we got.

Position flexibility with the first three picks

Rhule: I think for me, I use that term sometimes, I think it is really just having a vision for each player of how we can use them. When you look at a player, lots of guys are good players. I mean they're all good players if they are at this process, and lots of guys might fit, but who you have a vision for for how you are going to use them. I think when you look at a player like the ones we took and you say, "Hey, we can use them in multiple ways," it excites you. At the same time, none of these guys are short-term fix guys. These are guys that are only going to get better and better and better. The thing that is exciting for me, especially with the first two picks, we want to have great strengths. We want to have things that people know that hey, when you play Carolina this is what you have to deal with. We are trying to build a defensive line that you have to be prepared for. With the guys that we have on the roster already and with the addition of Yetur and Derrick we are just going to continue to make that strength a strength. To me Chinn is a guy we can use a lot of different ways and it just makes it exciting as a coaching staff to know that we are going to be able to develop them and use them sort of all over the field.

Vision for Chinn

Rhule: I think we look at him as a guy who can be trained as a safety and as a nickel SAM. He'll be able to go out and play number two to the field. Also be able to come back in nickel and dime. Maybe even be able to defend some of the backs and tight ends. I think when you look at the NFC South and you see the tight ends that we have to face, when you see the running backs that we have to face, having guys like Chinn that can give us some match ups against those guys. And when we have guys like Shaq Thompson already I mean it just gives you a lot of flexibility. It will be a well thought out plan – and we've already thought it out obviously – in terms of training him at safety, but allowing him to fill a bunch of roles down at the second level.

The role analytics play in the scouting process in regards to comparing tape to what the numbers say

Hurney: I think you use every piece of the puzzle. Analytics and the numbers part is a piece of the puzzle. But it still comes down to getting out in the fall and seeing guys up close, and getting to the school visits. Going through the process with your coaches and your scouts as far as the Senior Bowl and the Combine. I think that you have to use every bit of information that you have that's at your disposal, but I still think it's seeing a guy up close, first-hand, and getting to meet him and talk to him. Seeing him at the practices in the fall and playing games and then go through the Senior Bowl and the Combine. You use every piece of the puzzle to put it together. I think that analytics is one piece and the interviews, the medical, your evaluations, they all play a big part in your final decision.

If the team considered drafting cornerbacks on day two and the plan at the position moving forward

Hurney: We'll go through and if there's guys that warrant being taken then we will take them. Really what we did these first two days, I know it's a cliché, but we really did take the guy that was highest on the board and who we liked and we'll continue to do that. I think if you just continue to add good players and make your football team better then everything takes care of itself. Obviously, corner is a spot of need and if there's some guys there that we think fit us, certainly we'll look at them closely. But I think the one thing you don't want to do is, and I've learned this personally from experiences, you don't want to go in and take a player just because you're reaching for a position. I think the more good players you get, that helps you build your football team.

Challenges with not being able to meet players in person and if that affected the way the team set the draft board balancing short-term need and long-term potential

Rhule: I think the one thing that's unique about this year, is typically we would go interview someone at a formal (interview) and bring them in for a 30 visit. We've had the opportunities to talk to guys up to three times a week for up to an hour. Even Derrick Brown the one day, I hit him up and said "Hey, can you talk to me in 10 minutes?" and sat there and visited with him. After The Last Dance, the Michael Jordan thing the other day, I asked, "Hey, what'd you think about this?" I want to know what guys are in to. And I think when it's not quite as scripted, when it's sort of a little bit more off the cuff, you find out who people are and catch them off balance. Not in a bad way but in a really good way. I think the personal interaction via the video conferencing and the one-on-one as opposed to them walking into huge boardroom and being really scripted has been really good. I think it's also forced people to go back and watch the tape. At the end of the day, when we say analytics, that means a lot of different things. There's height, weight, speed and all those different things. The one thing I would say, being a first time head coach having been in the draft room before being a college coach, is the impact of the medical testing and psychological testing and all these different metrics that we get. I think we've had a lot of time, Marty and I, to sit back – and his scouts and the coaches – and really digest all that information. I obviously didn't do it with Marty last year but I feel like every player, as guys are coming off the board at other places, I feel kind of a connection to because we've had so much data that we've been able to sit in our homes and pour through and get a lot of information on guys as opposed to jumping in the airport and flying somewhere. We've taken out a lot of that intermediate time and really been able to get down to the data and get down to the video tape.

If there is anything that has to be done different when scouting a small school player like Chinn

Hurney: You always evaluate the skill set first. Again, what really helps is when he goes down to the Senior Bowl and does what he did and really fits in perfectly. I think that's a big plus. I think that helps you when you see him with and against some of the best players in the country and he's not out of place at all. I think that that gets you over that final hump. You go into these small schools and you really do evaluate the skill sets and how they will fit into what we want to do. But certainly, having a player go down and do what he did in the Senior Bowl practices and just being there, it helps a lot.

How Derrick's Brown's leadership factored into the pick after losing many veterans in the offseason

Rhule: For me, it was a cherry on top. We took him because of the player he is. I've never talked to (Auburn head coach) Gus Malzahn a day in my life, and he called me today. He went out of his way to find my number, reach out to me and say, "I'm just tellin' ya, let me tell you who you got and what he's about." I'm sitting there last night at 1 o'clock in the morning finishing up after this and I get a text from Christian McCaffrey asking for Derrick's number. To me, there's just something about having guys like that that want to make it about what's bigger than themselves. There's no doubt that that's who Derrick is, and I think that's really, really important. If I can just go back to one other thing, I never look at the word "developmental" in a bad way. It doesn't mean that they are rudimentary or they are behind. I look at it like guys are at different phases of their ability level. We are getting guys who have performed at a high, high level on big stages but these guys' traits and athletic abilities are really second-to-none at their positions. The leadership on Derrick is a great bonus. You can't find many people who don't talk about him, but he's also one of the more physically dominant players in this year's draft.

If Rhule thinks this year's draft class will hold a little more emotional value because it is his first draft class