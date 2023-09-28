Notebook: Chris Tabor embraces "next man up" on special teams 

Tabor said he prepares multiple players throughout the week in various lineups, just in case they lose a contributor to another phase of the game.

"I also try to talk about, 'OK, if this happens, you need to know these few spots,' so that in the game, if it does happen, I just press those buttons, and those guys go do that," Tabor said. "Then you just kind of hope that they're training and coach them up on the sidelines. And hopefully, we can play well."

When coaching younger or newer players, Tabor has experienced allies in the meeting room who ensure the right questions are being asked – even if they're not asked by the person who needs the answers.

Punter ﻿Johnny Hekker﻿ is a "big weapon" in more ways than one, Tabor explained, as he marries his consistency on the field with a helpful presence off of it.

"We installed punt return today, and one of the guys that asked a question is Johnny Hekker, and he's not even on the punt return team," Tabor said. "Once again, it kind of shows the pro that he is. He also might ask a question because maybe this guy over here, the young player, doesn't want to ask that question. But he knows he needs to ask it.

"There's a lot of things that he does. I know people see the field results, but behind the scenes, it's amazing."

Tabor called the combination of Hekker and long snapper ﻿JJ Jansen﻿ a "security blanket" for him while he coaches, mentioning how the duo will help him on whether they think a concept is understood.

It all works in symbiosis as the Panthers deal with bringing up some newer faces on special teams.