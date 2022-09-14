Notebook: Christian McCaffrey gets a day off

McCaffrey shrugged when asked about it, not wanting to make a big deal out of any part of the conversation. When he talked with Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk this offseason, Faulk suggested that if the team was going to offer him a day off, he should accept it.

"Definitely," McCaffrey replied when reminded of that advice.

"I feel great; the body feels great," he said. "I just know this is a big mental day, and tomorrow will be a good practice.

"Getting your eyes right is the biggest thing (while not practicing). Putting your eyes in the right place. Putting your eyes on the right reads, especially when they're blitzing, making sure you know mentally exactly who you have. And then in the run game, just pretending you're in the game and putting your eyes in the right spot, and getting the full picture of the field."

Like the discussion of his workload during the week, McCaffrey didn't have many thoughts on his usage on Sundays. He had 14 touches last week against the Browns, and they'd likely prefer to find a happy medium between that and the 59 touches he got in the first two games of last year.