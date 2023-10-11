Notebook: Continuing to streamline Bryce Young's operation

Young wore a wristband a few times this offseason, specifically in rookie minicamp and a few other scattered days during OTAs. That was also at a time when they were installing everything, so having the reference there was helpful. They've also continued to modify the language, including shortening some calls, and Reich said having the inventory in front of him was helpful.

"I mean if you say just pure math, it has to be faster if I don't have to give the whole play call, if I can just say, hey, run number 37," Reich said. "You know, there's something to that now. I've called a lot of players for a lot of quarterbacks that don't want to wear a wristband.

"I understand the other side of it. But the fact of the matter is these days, in most offenses, if you want to move guys around in personnel and shift in motion, you can't do that without using language and words that make the play call lengthy. So in those instances, you tend to use the wristband."

Reich said the wristband includes runs and passes, so there's not an obvious tell for the opponent. And Young's used to having reference points; in college, everything was signaled in from the sideline, so he downplayed the importance of it.

"Everyone has to make that adjustment (at the NFL level); we all go through that," Young said. "And I'm continuing to grow. I feel like I've grown and gotten better and need to continue to grow and get better. But, it's a change, and I feel a lot more comfortable now, and that's thanks to the coaching, the coaches and the coaching staff and the people around me, just helping me to grow on that."

Asked if it gave him a greater level of comfort, Young said the key was executing the plays.