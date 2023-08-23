Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro's preparing to come back from camp injury

Piñeiro said he got up to 43 yards in his latest practice and that he feels "amazing" after taking it carefully the last few weeks.

He said the groin injury on his kicking leg was never a muscle pull; it was more soreness that he wanted to manage, so the staff elected to allow it to heal.

They brought in replacement kicker ﻿Matthew Wright﻿ toward the end of training camp, and he made his first two field goal attempts in last week's preseason game against the New York Giants.

"Preseason is a big deal for kickers," Piñeiro said. "I guess for every position (it is), but for kickers, you know, guys want to see guys make kicks. He's done a great job. He's always trying to learn. He's a great kid. And I think he's a great kicker. And I truly believe, and I hope that somebody grabs him, and he can be starting in this league. I think he's a starting kicker in the league."

Reich remained adamant throughout Piñeiro's recovery that they're sticking with him, and Piñeiro said he expects to be ready for Week 1 at Atlanta on Sept. 10, even if he doesn't kick on Friday.