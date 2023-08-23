Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro's preparing to come back from camp injury

Aug 23, 2023 at 03:53 PM
Augusta Stone
CHARLOTTE – ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿ was all smiles after Wednesday's practice. He had a good reason to be in positive spirits.

The Panthers' starting kicker returned to practice this week after dealing with a minor groin strain during training camp. He has yet to kick in a preseason game, and whether or not he'll trot out for kickoffs, field goals, and extra points Friday night against the Lions is still up in the air, but he let it be known that he'd be ready to go if the coaches deemed it fit.

"I think it would be great," Piñeiro said. "I feel like I have some good game experience, but obviously, it's good to be out there and have some guys rush at you and try to block your kick, mentally get going. I would love it, but again, I'll leave it up to him (head coach Frank Reich). 

"Put me in, coach. I'm ready," he said with a laugh.

Piñeiro said he got up to 43 yards in his latest practice and that he feels "amazing" after taking it carefully the last few weeks. 

He said the groin injury on his kicking leg was never a muscle pull; it was more soreness that he wanted to manage, so the staff elected to allow it to heal. 

They brought in replacement kicker ﻿Matthew Wright﻿ toward the end of training camp, and he made his first two field goal attempts in last week's preseason game against the New York Giants.

"Preseason is a big deal for kickers," Piñeiro said. "I guess for every position (it is), but for kickers, you know, guys want to see guys make kicks. He's done a great job. He's always trying to learn. He's a great kid. And I think he's a great kicker. And I truly believe, and I hope that somebody grabs him, and he can be starting in this league. I think he's a starting kicker in the league." 

Reich remained adamant throughout Piñeiro's recovery that they're sticking with him, and Piñeiro said he expects to be ready for Week 1 at Atlanta on Sept. 10, even if he doesn't kick on Friday. 

"That's the game plan," Piñeiro said about the season opener. "Like I said, I leave it up to coach. I feel physically ready; mentally, I feel ready. You know, I'm going to leave it up to them and the trainers. They've got a good plan for me. So I just take it day by day with them."

– The Panthers sustained another injury to its receiving corps, as DJ Chark Jr. missed Wednesday's practice with a hamstring injury.

Reich declined to share further details about Chark's situation.

Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion protocol), Terrace Marshall Jr. (back), and (﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ IR–hamstring) are already nursing injuries from that group, leaving the door potentially open for depth players, such as Shi Smith﻿, Derek Wright﻿, and Javon Wims to get more work in their absence.

Starters Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo remain healthy heading into the final preseason game.

– Reich didn't express an overarching concern despite the injury situation across the group of receivers.

He shared that the concept of "healthy tension" and the next-man-up mentality keeps the staff from getting overwhelmed in the face of injuries. 

"I don't want to sound glib about anything, but I've just been involved in enough games that you have a ding here, a ding there," Reich said. "I don't overreact to something. First, I've got to find out what's the severity of it. Or, if a guy gets something, exactly where are we at on that? I just don't overreact to those things. It's a next-man-up mentality. 

"We've talked about this from the beginning. As a staff, we always talk about healthy tension; you'll probably hear me use that word a lot over the time that I'm here. On one hand, we care extremely deeply about every player and every injury. It hurts to see a guy get dinged or get injured, whatever the case, so you feel compassion. But yet it's next-man-up, and you've got to keep moving on. And everybody knows that, so that's what we do."

– New cornerback ﻿Troy Hill﻿ was present for his first practice in a Panthers' uniform Wednesday.

He won't play in the preseason finale, Reich said, but he expects Hill to be ready for Week 1.

– As for how the preseason has gone in general, Reich said he feels like the Panthers are where they want to be at this point in their preparation.

At the same time, he knew there would be "bumps" in the road with a new staff and plenty of new additions on the roster. But he likes how it has gone so far.

"I really think we're where we want to be," Reich said. "It's a long process. There's no shortcuts. There's going to be ups and downs. There's going to be injuries. It just happens because you've got to push. You've got to work hard. New staff, a lot of turnover in the roster, so there's going to be working through things, communication. Every step has been really good. There have been bumps and highs and lows, but we're on the right track."

– The Panthers will keep some continuity along the offensive front, starting rookie ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ with the first-team offensive line at right guard for the second preseason game in a row.

Zavala continues to line up in place of ﻿Austin Corbett﻿, who is progressing in his recovery from an ACL injury sustained in the final game of last season.

– Starting left guard ﻿Brady Christensen﻿ said he feels comfortable with various line combinations, discussing how offensive line coach James Campen has kept the rotations fresh throughout training camp – and why he saw it as a positive.

"The cool part about this training camp is we've had a couple combinations," Christensen said. "Coach Camp has done a great job at giving each one of us reps with different guys so we have that continuity across the board, even the second team with us. I think we're just going to continue to grow on that and continue to get reps with people. That's really what you have to do as an offensive lineman, and just go with it."

news

How to watch the Panthers-Lions preseason game

The 8 p.m. kickoff Friday will air on CBS, closing out the preseason in front of a nationally televised audience.
news

Miles Sanders bringing juice to offense, and also leadership

Veteran assistant coach Duce Staley said he's been impressed with the way Sanders shows, and tells, the rest of the running backs what it's supposed to look like.
news

Notebook: Getting healthier, as the preseason comes to a close

The Panthers have gotten a lot of their injured players back this week, Dan Morgan speaks to the media about next week's cutdown day, and more from Tuesday. 
news

Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

Bryce Young shared his thoughts on the coaches' plan for him this week against Detroit, plus observations from Monday's practice. 
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

The second-year quarterback has made a few throws in the preseason, but some of the throws he's not making this year help show his progress.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

Frank Reich, Chandler Zavala, and Ikem Ekwonu spoke to the media on Sunday to share their takeaways from the game against the Giants and more. 
news

For Ikem Ekwonu and offensive line, better is just the first step

There is still plenty for them to work on, but the protection was improved in the second preseason game, and there were no post-game meetings this time.
news

Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

Carolina's rookie quarterback has thrown six passes in each of the Panthers' two preseason games, and he knows that he needs to make the most of these reps. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' second preseason game, a loss against the New York Giants. 
