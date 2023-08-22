Miles Sanders bringing juice to offense, and also leadership

Staley knew Sanders could play. When they were together in Philly in 2019, Sanders ran for a solid 818 yards, and had 50 receptions.

But the production wasn't the only part that hooked Staley, not even after he saw Sanders come out of the committee to become a bell cow back last year and run for 1,269 yards.

That part is enticing, however, and there's a visible difference in the Panthers' offense, even in practice, when Sanders is on the field.

"Miles has that dog inside him that I love since having him in Philly," Staley said. "His preparation, his focus, just getting back, being able to feel good after suffering an injury, of course, was number one. And I tell you what, man, he's been working his butt off every day to get back and practice first."

But the intangibles, like work ethic and sharing his knowledge with the younger generation, were something Staley couldn't have reasonably been able to expect.

"I do," Staley replied when asked if he saw a difference between this version and the rookie he knew. "And that has a lot to do with age being older, being in different offenses, understanding these offenses as far as protections, routes, understanding his role in the offense. And you look at him last year, man, I was just really proud of him, what he was able to do in Philly, the numbers speak for themselves.

"Just hearing him talk, hear him speak to the guys and giving his opinion on certain things that you see on film, hearing him out there on the field coaching those guys is kind of different because I had him as a rookie. And, sometimes, I look back to see if that's his voice, and I'll be like, 'OK, I like this.' So just that leadership, and one thing about Miles, Miles is one of those who can feel the room.