Miles Sanders bringing juice to offense, and also leadership

Aug 22, 2023 at 05:30 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Duce Staley, Miles Sanders
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Duce Staley had the rookie version of ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ in Philadelphia and liked him a great deal.

This one, he seems to love, and vice versa.

The veteran running backs coach and the player he advocated for heavily in free agency are reunited on the practice field this week, with Sanders returning from a groin injury that kept him out of the first two preseason games and Staley going right back to working him the way Sanders has come to expect.

Sanders said he shared his experience with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear and the rest of the backfield as soon as he arrived, letting them know what they were in for — or fortunate enough to participate in.

"When I first got with the guys, I just told them all how Duce was," Sanders said Tuesday. "I was like, just come in, locked in, and just be ready to work. To be teachable, be coachable, and he's going to love you.

"And that's kind of what it is, and they feel what type of guy he is. He puts his heart and soul into this, and he puts all his time trying to make us better. And they all feel that and see that, and it's a real love and bond in the room. We got each other's back."

Related Links

To call Staley's on-field style intense undersells it dramatically. He's here to bring the "juice," as he describes it, and not just when he's trash-talking with safety ﻿Vonn Bell﻿ or other defenders. He works Sanders and the rest of the backs with the same kind of manic energy, all day, every day.

Asked if that took some getting used to, Sanders laughed. "No, I kind of had some coaches with, . . ." he began, twirling a finger along the side of the head. "I had some crazy coaches in my time, starting from high school."

But seriously, he told them to take in every word, because he's seen firsthand how it works.

"He's going to get the best out of you, and that's basically what I want everybody to just know," Sanders said. "He's just trying to get the best out of you and just embrace it. You know, training camp is supposed to be hard.

"It's supposed to be tough so we can make the games easier, so just embrace it."

Staley knew Sanders could play. When they were together in Philly in 2019, Sanders ran for a solid 818 yards, and had 50 receptions.

But the production wasn't the only part that hooked Staley, not even after he saw Sanders come out of the committee to become a bell cow back last year and run for 1,269 yards.

That part is enticing, however, and there's a visible difference in the Panthers' offense, even in practice, when Sanders is on the field.

"Miles has that dog inside him that I love since having him in Philly," Staley said. "His preparation, his focus, just getting back, being able to feel good after suffering an injury, of course, was number one. And I tell you what, man, he's been working his butt off every day to get back and practice first."

But the intangibles, like work ethic and sharing his knowledge with the younger generation, were something Staley couldn't have reasonably been able to expect.

"I do," Staley replied when asked if he saw a difference between this version and the rookie he knew. "And that has a lot to do with age being older, being in different offenses, understanding these offenses as far as protections, routes, understanding his role in the offense. And you look at him last year, man, I was just really proud of him, what he was able to do in Philly, the numbers speak for themselves.

"Just hearing him talk, hear him speak to the guys and giving his opinion on certain things that you see on film, hearing him out there on the field coaching those guys is kind of different because I had him as a rookie. And, sometimes, I look back to see if that's his voice, and I'll be like, 'OK, I like this.' So just that leadership, and one thing about Miles, Miles is one of those who can feel the room.

"So he'll tell you, 'If I need to go out there and lead by example, I will. If I need to go out there and lead verbally, I will.' And he's done both."

Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Spencer Brown

The simple fact of his presence should make a difference for the Panthers' starting offense, which has managed one scoring drive (a field goal) in limited preseason work. But the Panthers went out and got Sanders specifically for his ability to help a rookie quarterback, and to provide the ballast a developing offense needs.

Sanders said he believes this offense will be "explosive," and having him back on the field will certainly help. Staley alluded to the possibility that he could even play in Friday's preseason finale.

Sanders said his only goal now was to "get tired, and work through the tired."

That's the attitude Staley loves, and Sanders has shown that when he's been on the field, not minding at all when Sanders takes practice runs the length of the field.

"I practice hard, try to finish every run through the end zone, stuff like that, and Duce is on us for stuff like that," he said.

That's the kind of "grinding" he can't wait to do more of since he's convinced this offense — with him in it — can be special.

"You guys don't see the practices that we do, so we're grinding every day," Sanders said. "I won't let the preseason dictate whatever the season is going to be. Everybody knows what the preseason is for, it's for guys to have an opportunity to make the team.

"So, I wouldn't necessarily judge it based off that, but us grinding every day in practice. I could say that, yeah, we're gonna be very explosive and hopefully hard to beat if we just keep grinding and taking it day by day."

That's the attitude Staley likes. And having Sanders show it to others by example is the kind of thing he loves.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 8/21

View photos of the Panthers practicing on Monday before their preseason finale against the Lions.

230821 Practice 16-239
1 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-246
2 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-270
3 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-315
4 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-180
5 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-11
6 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-217
7 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-196
8 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-125
9 / 56
230821 Practice 16-31
10 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-37
11 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-152
12 / 56
230821 Practice 16-05
13 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-130
14 / 56
230821 Practice 16-096
15 / 56
230821 Practice 16-283
16 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-241
17 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-276
18 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-126
19 / 56
230821 Practice 16-183
20 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-306
21 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-78
22 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-15
23 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-84
24 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-231
25 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-28
26 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-095
27 / 56
230821 Practice 16-255
28 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-223
29 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-088
30 / 56
230821 Practice 16-178
31 / 56
230821 Practice 16-235
32 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-257
33 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-144
34 / 56
230821 Practice 16-262
35 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-63
36 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-128
37 / 56
230821 Practice 16-03
38 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-098
39 / 56
230821 Practice 16-301
40 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-305
41 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-317
42 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-110
43 / 56
230821 Practice 16-158
44 / 56
230821 Practice 16-13
45 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-23
46 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-101
47 / 56
230821 Practice 16-238
48 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-222
49 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-165
50 / 56
230821 Practice 16-312
51 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-224
52 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-091
53 / 56
230821 Practice 16-44
54 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-25
55 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-212
56 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Getting healthier, as the preseason comes to a close

The Panthers have gotten a lot of their injured players back this week, Dan Morgan speaks to the media about next week's cutdown day, and more from Tuesday. 
news

Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

Bryce Young shared his thoughts on the coaches' plan for him this week against Detroit, plus observations from Monday's practice. 
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

The second-year quarterback has made a few throws in the preseason, but some of the throws he's not making this year help show his progress.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

Frank Reich, Chandler Zavala, and Ikem Ekwonu spoke to the media on Sunday to share their takeaways from the game against the Giants and more. 
news

For Ikem Ekwonu and offensive line, better is just the first step

There is still plenty for them to work on, but the protection was improved in the second preseason game, and there were no post-game meetings this time.
news

Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

Carolina's rookie quarterback has thrown six passes in each of the Panthers' two preseason games, and he knows that he needs to make the most of these reps. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' second preseason game, a loss against the New York Giants. 
news

Defense not panicking about early drives allowed

The starters are confident they can fix what they need to fix, and having some key stars back on the field will only help.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop preseason game to Giants

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' second preseason game against the Giants.
Advertising