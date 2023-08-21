Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

The Panthers are going through their last week of preseason preparation with a schedule similar to the one they'll set up for the regular season, which is another step for Young in his progression.

But he's staying ready, like all the starters are, regardless of whether he'll play three series (like he did against the Jets), two series (like he did against the Giants), more, or less.

Young said regardless of his snap count or the number of passes he attempts in the preseason, he and the offense will be ready for Sept. 10 at Atlanta.

It's part of the gig.

"That's our job – it's to stay ready, make sure that we're always prepared," Young said. "I feel like there's definitely stuff I want to improve on and get better at. There's stuff throughout this week that we're looking at to grow in. And this is a different week now process-wise. So this is kind of another step in the direction of having a more game-like process, scheduling, and things like that.