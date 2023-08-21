Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

Aug 21, 2023 at 04:49 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE – The question was answered Monday. ﻿Bryce Young﻿ and the Panthers' starting offense will see some playing time in this Friday's preseason finale against the Lions.

Head coach Frank Reich said how much they'll play has yet to be decided, but they're going into it looking for more rhythm and key points.

"Sometimes a lot of teams won't play their starters in the last preseason game," Reich said in a press conference. "We're going to play Bryce and play our offensive starters. (We) still want to get more reps; I think we had about 20 last week or something like that. It's kind of TBD again. It could be about the same, could be a little less, could be a little bit more. (We would) like to get a little rhythm going, accomplish certain things. So we'll play it by ear."

Related Links

Young and the starters officially played 21 offensive snaps at New York, stringing together their first scoring drive that ended with a field goal.

Young has attempted just 12 passes, but he continued to express his faith in the coaches' plans for him and his workload – much like the message he gave after the Giants game Friday. 

"This is by design," Young said. "I trust the coaches wholeheartedly in their approach, what they're doing, the play-calling, everything. 

"For me, I've never played in a preseason game. Like there's scrimmages in high school, I guess, but I've never played a game (where) the starters are playing as much as they can. Obviously, that's part of the league. It's just something that's new for me to adjust to.

"But our coaching staff, they've been here for years. They've had a ton of success. I have all the respect in the world for them. They don't wake up the day before the game and just try to figure it out. They have a reason. They have a plan. Whatever that is, I don't question it. I just go in and try to execute."

The Panthers are going through their last week of preseason preparation with a schedule similar to the one they'll set up for the regular season, which is another step for Young in his progression.

But he's staying ready, like all the starters are, regardless of whether he'll play three series (like he did against the Jets), two series (like he did against the Giants), more, or less. 

Young said regardless of his snap count or the number of passes he attempts in the preseason, he and the offense will be ready for Sept. 10 at Atlanta.

It's part of the gig. 

"That's our job – it's to stay ready, make sure that we're always prepared," Young said. "I feel like there's definitely stuff I want to improve on and get better at. There's stuff throughout this week that we're looking at to grow in. And this is a different week now process-wise. So this is kind of another step in the direction of having a more game-like process, scheduling, and things like that.

"It's great to have that under our belt. But of course, it's our job to be ready and stay ready. And we understand when the regular season starts, but we have to do everything we can to work toward that, day in and day out."

– Reich said defensive lineman Marquan McCall was waived Monday for two reasons: fitting into the scheme, and other players stepping up along the defensive line.

"It does come down to the two things that we're talking about – it really comes down to fit with a certain scheme and style that we're looking for, and then some of the young guys that we've brought in have really risen to the challenge," Reich said. "It's been very competitive. This next week is, for us coaches, as tough as it gets. Because you feel like, legitimately, I feel like every guy on our 90-man roster is good enough to make a 53-man roster. When you get to this point, it's pretty tough."

Reich wished McCall well and said he expected the second-year lineman to make a 53-man roster elsewhere.

– The Panthers practiced in full pads on a steamy Monday afternoon, and a number of previously injured players returned to the field dressed out.

Among the group of returners was running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ (groin), quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ (back), kicker ﻿Eddy Piñeiro﻿ (groin), outside linebacker ﻿Marquis Haynes Sr.﻿ (back), and wide receiver ﻿Derek Wright﻿ (knee).

Running back ﻿Chuba Hubbard﻿, who injured his ankle at New York, also practiced and appeared to be fine.

Miles Sanders

– Some injured players remained out, as offensive lineman Cade Mays (neck), defensive end Henry Anderson (foot), outside linebacker Jordan Thomas (thumb), tackle Cameron Erving (ankle), and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) did not practice while they recover.

Cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle), guard Deonte Brown (hamstring), cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (undisclosed), and special-teamer/safety Sam Franklin Jr. (undisclosed) were new additions to the list of those who did not participate.

– Rookie outside linebacker DJ Johnson left practice Monday on a cart. Athletic trainers had been checking out the area around his left knee before he departed the field. But he was able to walk to the tent to get checked under his own power.

– Rookie guard ﻿Chandler Zavala﻿ continued to work with the first-team offensive line after playing alongside the group for the two starting offense's two series against the Giants.

Zavala suited up in full pads for just the third time as an NFL lineman, as he spent training camp in Spartanburg recovering from a hamstring injury. With starter ﻿Austin Corbett﻿ recovering from his ACL injury and Mays nursing a neck injury, Zavala showed enough at New York to earn the reps despite his truncated camp.

– Since the Panthers are approaching this week of preseason prep like a regular season game week, some of their backups moved to scout team roles in practice for the first time this preseason. Select players lined up in red or green vests to emulate key Detroit players for the defense to lock in on, and starters on the first defensive line flashed.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown got to Matt Corral as he attempted a pass during one of the scout periods, nearly swallowing him up and batting the pass away with a thump.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 8/21

View photos of the Panthers practicing on Monday before their preseason finale against the Lions.

230821 Practice 16-239
1 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-246
2 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-270
3 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-315
4 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-180
5 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-11
6 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-217
7 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-196
8 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-125
9 / 56
230821 Practice 16-31
10 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-37
11 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-152
12 / 56
230821 Practice 16-05
13 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-130
14 / 56
230821 Practice 16-096
15 / 56
230821 Practice 16-283
16 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-241
17 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-276
18 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-126
19 / 56
230821 Practice 16-183
20 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-306
21 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-78
22 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-15
23 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-84
24 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-231
25 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-28
26 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-095
27 / 56
230821 Practice 16-255
28 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-223
29 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-088
30 / 56
230821 Practice 16-178
31 / 56
230821 Practice 16-235
32 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-257
33 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-144
34 / 56
230821 Practice 16-262
35 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-63
36 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-128
37 / 56
230821 Practice 16-03
38 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-098
39 / 56
230821 Practice 16-301
40 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-305
41 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-317
42 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-110
43 / 56
230821 Practice 16-158
44 / 56
230821 Practice 16-13
45 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-23
46 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-101
47 / 56
230821 Practice 16-238
48 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-222
49 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-165
50 / 56
230821 Practice 16-312
51 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-224
52 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-091
53 / 56
230821 Practice 16-44
54 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-25
55 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-212
56 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

The second-year quarterback has made a few throws in the preseason, but some of the throws he's not making this year help show his progress.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

Frank Reich, Chandler Zavala, and Ikem Ekwonu spoke to the media on Sunday to share their takeaways from the game against the Giants and more. 
news

For Ikem Ekwonu and offensive line, better is just the first step

There is still plenty for them to work on, but the protection was improved in the second preseason game, and there were no post-game meetings this time.
news

Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

Carolina's rookie quarterback has thrown six passes in each of the Panthers' two preseason games, and he knows that he needs to make the most of these reps. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' second preseason game, a loss against the New York Giants. 
news

Defense not panicking about early drives allowed

The starters are confident they can fix what they need to fix, and having some key stars back on the field will only help.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop preseason game to Giants

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' second preseason game against the Giants.
news

Rapid Reactions: First defense, as it was, allowed long drive

Playing without Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, and Justin Houston, the starters allowed the Giants to march for an early touchdown.
news

Live updates: Panthers at Giants

Read live updates from social media during Carolina's preseason game against the Giants
Advertising