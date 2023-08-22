Notebook: Getting healthier, as the preseason comes to a close

Aug 22, 2023 at 03:53 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Marquis Haynes Sr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – It's a good week for a lot of Panthers returning to practice from injuries.

As the regular season inches closer, and with the preseason finale against the Lions on deck for Friday at 8 p.m., many of Carolina's players who had fallen injured throughout camp are making their returns this week.

Tuesday brought back offensive lineman ﻿Cade Mays﻿ (neck, stinger), outside linebacker ﻿Jordan Thomas﻿ (thumb), and outside linebacker ﻿DJ Johnson﻿ (knee). Johnson was carted off the field during Monday's practice, but he turned out to be fine.

Related Links

And for other players, such as running back Miles Sanders (groin), outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back), quarterback Andy Dalton (back), kicker Eddy Piñeiro (groin), and wide receiver Derek Wright (knee), who all returned to practice Monday at some capacity, the signs have been mostly good.

Haynes missed most of training camp with an early back injury, though he remained along the sidelines taking mental reps as the Panthers converted his position group from defensive ends to outside linebackers in new coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense.

Haynes also had a strong offseason, so the injury came at an inopportune time.

"It's very frustrating, especially at a time like this," Haynes said Tuesday. "We've got brand new coaches and stuff, and you're trying to show everything you can do. Unlucky for me, like, I just get injured before we start really kicking things off.

"But on the good side, it's good to take mental reps and to learn from different people's playing styles within this defense. That's a lot of reps, taking in mentally and stuff. So that's pretty good for me."

Haynes said he felt "1,000 percent confident" he'd be ready to go for the regular season, which kicks off at Atlanta on Sept. 10.

But as for the last preseason game, he's trusting coaches with that plan.

"It's up to the coaches," Haynes said. "I'm just here to work my butt off, just do the best I can to show like I can learn this defense and stuff. … As it comes to Friday, I'll let the coaches decide that."

– It's not all perfect personnel-wise. Cornerback ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ (ankle) still isn't ready to practice, and Reich said he isn't probable to play against the Lions. 

Wide receiver ﻿Terrace Marshall Jr.﻿ (back) has no definite timetable for return either.

– Outside linebacker ﻿Amaré Barno﻿, who has flashed at moments throughout both preseason games thus far, left Tuesday's practice on a cart after walking to the medical tent. The reasoning behind Barno's departure is unclear.

– With Jackson sidelined for the moment, Reich complimented the work backup cornerback ﻿CJ Henderson﻿ has done throughout camp.

Henderson did have a solid preseason, including multiple interceptions down at Wofford.

"He's been Mr. Consistency," Reich said. "He's been consistent, been good. (We're) really excited about what he's put on tape." 

– Wide receiver ﻿Laviska Shenault Jr.﻿ sustained a concussion in Monday's practice, Reich said, and his availability is also unknown.

Reich said it wasn't a "bad hit" that injured Shenault.

"It was just an incidental contact," Reich said. "He was blocking on a run play and just got hit the wrong way at the wrong time … It happens every now and then."

– Assistant general manager Dan Morgan spoke with reporters one week before the Panthers (and the rest of the NFL) must cut their rosters down to just 53 players.

Teams have to meet only one cutdown date this year, going from a 90-man limit to a 53-man limit by 4 p.m. next Tuesday. 

And with it all happening at once, Morgan said he and the scouts have a list of more than 1,200 players across the league who could potentially fit onto the Panthers' roster, should they be cut. 

"I actually like it a little better," Morgan said of the single-day cutdown. "I like it better just because you have them all at once; they're out there. And our reports are done, it gives us a little more time to evaluate them, and our scouts watch the tape and put the reports in. So either way, it'd be fine. But I like it this way. I think it'll be more efficient for us."

Morgan said their philosophy is to "upgrade everywhere" by seeking depth and creating competition with the players they bring in. 

And their work isn't done once they make their initial 53-man cut. Morgan and the scouting department have prepared to keep making moves. 

"Nothing's really going to catch us by surprise was the way we look at it," Morgan said. "We're excited about our roster. … And we feel like we can really add some players and make this roster better, make it more competitive. We like our team now, but we're always trying to get better. We're always trying to upgrade. And we're going to do that by any means."

– Sanders, a former Philadelphia Eagle, knows a thing or two about what it's like to work alongside former Alabama football players.

He's been a teammate to Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and now Bryce Young﻿. And in his press conference Tuesday, Sanders heaped praise toward Alabama head coach Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide program.

"Bryce is real sharp, and that's kind of what I learned from Jalen, too," Sanders said. "Like I said before, Nick Saban is doing a great job at Alabama. Those guys are just sharp – not even just the quarterbacks, you know, DeVonta Smith, I played with him. (Those) guys are just sharp and all about their work."

– Tuesday was another exceptionally hot day at practice, and multiple players had to be treated for heat-related symptoms throughout the afternoon. Temperatures in Charlotte reached the mid-90s, and the humidity remained high. The tent between practice fields with cooling fans was a popular gathering spot between periods.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 8/21

View photos of the Panthers practicing on Monday before their preseason finale against the Lions.

230821 Practice 16-239
1 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-246
2 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-270
3 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-315
4 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-180
5 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-11
6 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-217
7 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-196
8 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-125
9 / 56
230821 Practice 16-31
10 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-37
11 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-152
12 / 56
230821 Practice 16-05
13 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-130
14 / 56
230821 Practice 16-096
15 / 56
230821 Practice 16-283
16 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-241
17 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-276
18 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-126
19 / 56
230821 Practice 16-183
20 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-306
21 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-78
22 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-15
23 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-84
24 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-231
25 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-28
26 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-095
27 / 56
230821 Practice 16-255
28 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-223
29 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-088
30 / 56
230821 Practice 16-178
31 / 56
230821 Practice 16-235
32 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-257
33 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-144
34 / 56
230821 Practice 16-262
35 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-63
36 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-128
37 / 56
230821 Practice 16-03
38 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-098
39 / 56
230821 Practice 16-301
40 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-305
41 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-317
42 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-110
43 / 56
230821 Practice 16-158
44 / 56
230821 Practice 16-13
45 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-23
46 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-101
47 / 56
230821 Practice 16-238
48 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-222
49 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-165
50 / 56
230821 Practice 16-312
51 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-224
52 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-091
53 / 56
230821 Practice 16-44
54 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-25
55 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230821 Practice 16-212
56 / 56
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Miles Sanders bringing juice to offense, and also leadership

Veteran assistant coach Duce Staley said he's been impressed with the way Sanders shows, and tells, the rest of the running backs what it's supposed to look like.
news

Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

Bryce Young shared his thoughts on the coaches' plan for him this week against Detroit, plus observations from Monday's practice. 
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

The second-year quarterback has made a few throws in the preseason, but some of the throws he's not making this year help show his progress.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

Frank Reich, Chandler Zavala, and Ikem Ekwonu spoke to the media on Sunday to share their takeaways from the game against the Giants and more. 
news

For Ikem Ekwonu and offensive line, better is just the first step

There is still plenty for them to work on, but the protection was improved in the second preseason game, and there were no post-game meetings this time.
news

Bryce Young making the most of "limited opportunities" in preseason

Carolina's rookie quarterback has thrown six passes in each of the Panthers' two preseason games, and he knows that he needs to make the most of these reps. 
news

Snap Counts: Week 2 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' second preseason game, a loss against the New York Giants. 
news

Defense not panicking about early drives allowed

The starters are confident they can fix what they need to fix, and having some key stars back on the field will only help.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop preseason game to Giants

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' second preseason game against the Giants.
Advertising