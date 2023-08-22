Notebook: Getting healthier, as the preseason comes to a close

– Assistant general manager Dan Morgan spoke with reporters one week before the Panthers (and the rest of the NFL) must cut their rosters down to just 53 players.

Teams have to meet only one cutdown date this year, going from a 90-man limit to a 53-man limit by 4 p.m. next Tuesday.

And with it all happening at once, Morgan said he and the scouts have a list of more than 1,200 players across the league who could potentially fit onto the Panthers' roster, should they be cut.

"I actually like it a little better," Morgan said of the single-day cutdown. "I like it better just because you have them all at once; they're out there. And our reports are done, it gives us a little more time to evaluate them, and our scouts watch the tape and put the reports in. So either way, it'd be fine. But I like it this way. I think it'll be more efficient for us."

Morgan said their philosophy is to "upgrade everywhere" by seeking depth and creating competition with the players they bring in.

And their work isn't done once they make their initial 53-man cut. Morgan and the scouting department have prepared to keep making moves.