Notebook: Nobody wanted to talk about playoffs after loss

— The book is out on the Panthers offense. They want to run, and opponents know this.

Still, they were able to throw it well enough Sunday to give themselves a chance, at least early.

Sam Darnold was a clean 14-of-23 passing for 225 yards with a touchdown, for a 108.1 passer rating and his third straight game without a turnover. Early in the game, he was impeccable, completing six of his first seven passes for 93 yards and a score (a perfect 158.3 rating at that point).

"I think with the way we are able to run the ball, any teams that are able to run the ball, you see more one-high coverage," Darnold said. "So that's when our chances come to be able to take shots up top. We have to be able to hit them. That's another thing that we have to do is be able to hit those shots when they come."

The Panthers didn't have as many shots late, as the Steelers had an extreme time of possession advantage (36:11-23:49), and took the air out of the game with a nearly 12-minute drive to start the third quarter. It also didn't help that the Panthers had just 21 rushing yards (their fewest in a decade) on only 16 attempts (at least 30 fewer than they had in recent wins over the Falcons, Broncos and Seahawks).