Notebook: Offensive line frustrated with lack of identity

CHARLOTTE — For the second half of last season, the Panthers created an identity on offense, and it started with the offensive line.

This year, that's part of the problem for the Panthers.

In Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings, the Panthers allowed a season-high five sacks, all in the second half.

Any of them could have been survivable — except perhaps the third quarter one, which led to a Bryce Young fumble-turned-touchdown, which gave the Vikings a lead they'd never give back — but the larger pattern is a troubling one for the Panthers. Last week, it was false starts, seven of them on the offensive line in a loss at noisy Seattle, which was referred to as "unacceptable."

That word came up again this week.

"You know, we just, we got to sustain longer," center Bradley Bozeman said. "We've got to, got to do better. It's unacceptable.

"We're just going to continue to work, continue to try to try to keep him upright, not let him get touched. I think we started off doing something. And then we just, we didn't maintain.

"So, we've just got to continue to work on that, continue to make people feel comfortable back there, and give them all the time in the world."

Of course, this isn't the same line as last year, or the same offense. They aren't running the same stripped-down power-running style as the second half of last year. This is a more sophisticated offense, one that hasn't clicked yet, but a different animal nevertheless.

It's also not the same group of people. They're still waiting on right guard Austin Corbett to return from last year's torn ACL (and he could be a few weeks away), and left guard Brady Christensen was lost for the season to a torn biceps after the opener. So they're starting rookie Chandler Zavala at left guard and waiver claim Calvin Throckmorton on the right.

"We're still the same line, you know?" Bozeman said. "We've got to just continue to work; we got to continue to do the things that we need to do to make sure that everything runs smoothly."

Of course, the greater offensive issues are hard to pin on any one group, and even things as simple as plays getting in on time come back to them.