Notebook: Receivers trending in the right direction

"I know these guys are doing everything they can," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said.

They were all in a good mood, but none of them were smiling wider than Marshall. He got off to a slow start to his career here because of some lingering foot problems and missed seven games in his first two seasons. But he said those past problems were just that, in the past.

"My mind just went straight positive, you know, that I'll be OK in the end," Marshall said. "Things I've had in the past, and I've overcome, so why not do it again?

"There were times in my past that I've got injured, and I felt down on myself, but I had to pick myself up and just give it all to God, you know, so that just gave me that peace of mind to know that, you know, everything is in his hands. And, so I just, when I got hurt, I just instantly prayed about it and moved on from it and just rehabbed, and now I'm back, back out there."

Marshall said his goal remained to be available for the Atlanta game on Sept. 10, and Chark echoed that sentiment.