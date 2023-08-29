Notebook: Receivers trending in the right direction

Aug 29, 2023 at 05:25 PM
darin_gantt
augusta_headshot
by Darin Gantt & Augusta Stone
Terrace Marshall Jr.

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers kept seven wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster for some injury cover.

As soon as they did, it looked like they might not need that much depth.

The three wideouts who missed the final preseason game because of injuries were all back on the field in some capacity Tuesday.

It was a short and unpadded practice, but Terrace Marshall Jr. (back) was working quite a bit. Laviska Shenault Jr. (concussion protocol) was there in a red jersey and participating in the non-contact practice. DJ Chark Jr. (hamstring) spent most of the session inside the Atrium Health Dome working with the rehab group, but he walked out to the field with his helmet, which stood as progress.

Related Links

"I know these guys are doing everything they can," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said.

They were all in a good mood, but none of them were smiling wider than Marshall. He got off to a slow start to his career here because of some lingering foot problems and missed seven games in his first two seasons. But he said those past problems were just that, in the past.

"My mind just went straight positive, you know, that I'll be OK in the end," Marshall said. "Things I've had in the past, and I've overcome, so why not do it again?

"There were times in my past that I've got injured, and I felt down on myself, but I had to pick myself up and just give it all to God, you know, so that just gave me that peace of mind to know that, you know, everything is in his hands. And, so I just, when I got hurt, I just instantly prayed about it and moved on from it and just rehabbed, and now I'm back, back out there."

Marshall said his goal remained to be available for the Atlanta game on Sept. 10, and Chark echoed that sentiment.

"As long as we don't have any setbacks or anything like that," Chark said with a nod when asked if he was targeting the opener. "But I also want to be smart, to play the long game. So right now, I'm on track; I'm doing pretty well. So long as you continue to progress that way, I don't see why not."

– During Tuesday's press conference, a reporter asked Reich about how the media hadn't gotten a good read on the defense through the preseason since the Panthers rested multiple starters. Reich gave a clever quip in reply.

"Good," he said to laughs from reporters. "Mission accomplished."

Reich went on to detail how players such as ﻿Brian Burns﻿, ﻿Justin Houston﻿, and ﻿Derrick Brown﻿, who weren't featured in the preseason, should make their impact known starting Sept. 10.

"We'd like to think it's going to add a lot (to have them play)," Reich said. "Derrick Brown hasn't played. Justin Houston hasn't played. There's a lot of production right there. We think those guys will make a big impact."

– Reich said new receiver ﻿Ihmir Smith-Marsette﻿ got a glowing review from ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, who played with him at Minnesota in 2021.

"(I) was able to call Adam and say, 'Adam, tell me about this guy,'" Reich said. "So (I) got inside information from another player. That always is helpful. …

"Good route runner, good hands, smart, be able to play at all three positions. You guys will see – very good personality. Apparently he's got a pretty exuberant personality, which is good. We like that energy. He has good energy."

– Tuesday's practice was one of the stranger ones for those who have been watching throughout training camp, as the field once flooded with more than 90 players dwindled to 50-something on cut day.

The Panthers will be able to sign 16 more to their practice squad tomorrow, and Reich mentioned that many of those who were cut Tuesday will end up back there.

"A lot of the guys that were let go today are going to be back here on our practice squad; a lot of the guys that were let go today are going to end up starting games for us this year – a lot or however many," Reich said. "I mean, it's just going to happen every year in the NFL, because of injuries, it's a long season. And we're going to be excited about it. 

"We look at it, like when we get our 53, plus the 16. I know there's that distinction. That pay's a little different and all that stuff. But as far as the coaches are concerned, this is our squad. The 53 and 16, it's all one squad. So that's why, really tomorrow, the work will be done."

Photos of Panthers initial 53-man roster for 2023

Check out headshots and action photos of the Panthers' initial 53-man roster this season.

OLB - 0 - Brian Burns
1 / 104

OLB - 0 - Brian Burns

OLB - 0 - Brian Burns
2 / 104

OLB - 0 - Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers
QB - 2 - Matt Corral
3 / 104

QB - 2 - Matt Corral

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
QB - 2 - Matt Corral
4 / 104

QB - 2 - Matt Corral

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 3 - Raheem Blackshear
5 / 104

RB - 3 - Raheem Blackshear

RB - 3 - Raheem Blackshear
6 / 104

RB - 3 - Raheem Blackshear

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
K - 4 - Eddy Piñeiro
7 / 104

K - 4 - Eddy Piñeiro

K - 4 - Eddy Piñeiro
8 / 104

K - 4 - Eddy Piñeiro

Carolina Panthers
WR - 5 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
9 / 104

WR - 5 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
WR - 5 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
10 / 104

WR - 5 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 6 - Miles Sanders
11 / 104

RB - 6 - Miles Sanders

RB - 6 - Miles Sanders
12 / 104

RB - 6 - Miles Sanders

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
13 / 104

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 7- Shaq Thompson
14 / 104

LB - 7- Shaq Thompson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
15 / 104

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
16 / 104

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 9 - Bryce Young
17 / 104

QB - 9 - Bryce Young

QB - 9 - Bryce Young
18 / 104

QB - 9 - Bryce Young

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
19 / 104

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
20 / 104

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Andy Dalton
21 / 104

QB - 14 - Andy Dalton

QB - 14 - Andy Dalton
22 / 104

QB - 14 - Andy Dalton

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Jonathan Mingo
23 / 104

WR - 15 - Jonathan Mingo

WR - 15 - Jonathan Mingo
24 / 104

WR - 15 - Jonathan Mingo

WR - 17 - DJ Chark Jr.
25 / 104

WR - 17 - DJ Chark Jr.

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
WR - 17 - DJ Chark Jr.
26 / 104

WR - 17 - DJ Chark Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 19 - Adam Thielen
27 / 104

WR - 19 - Adam Thielen

WR - 19 - Adam Thielen
28 / 104

WR - 19 - Adam Thielen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
29 / 104

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
30 / 104

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - 22 - Jammie Robinson
31 / 104

S - 22 - Jammie Robinson

S - 22 - Jammie Robinson
32 / 104

S - 22 - Jammie Robinson

Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
CB - 23 - CJ Henderson
33 / 104

CB - 23 - CJ Henderson

CB - 23 - CJ Henderson
34 / 104

CB - 23 - CJ Henderson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - 24 - Vonn Bell
35 / 104

S - 24 - Vonn Bell

S - 24 - Vonn Bell
36 / 104

S - 24 - Vonn Bell

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
37 / 104

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
38 / 104

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
39 / 104

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson
40 / 104

CB - 26 - Donte Jackson

Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
41 / 104

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
42 / 104

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

CB - 33 - Troy Hill
43 / 104

CB - 33 - Troy Hill

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
44 / 104

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
45 / 104

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
46 / 104

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen
47 / 104

LS - 44 - JJ Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
48 / 104

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
49 / 104

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
50 / 104

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
51 / 104

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
OLB - 50 - Justin Houston
52 / 104

OLB - 50 - Justin Houston

OLB - 50 - Justin Houston
53 / 104

OLB - 50 - Justin Houston

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
OLB - 52 - DJ Johnson
54 / 104

OLB - 52 - DJ Johnson

OLB - 52 - DJ Johnson
55 / 104

OLB - 52 - DJ Johnson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 54 - Kamu Grugier-Hill
56 / 104

LB - 54 - Kamu Grugier-Hill

LB - 54 - Kamu Grugier-Hill
57 / 104

LB - 54 - Kamu Grugier-Hill

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
58 / 104

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
59 / 104

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LB - 57 - Chandler Wooten
60 / 104

LB - 57 - Chandler Wooten

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
LB - 57 - Chandler Wooten
61 / 104

LB - 57 - Chandler Wooten

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 61 - Ricky Lee
62 / 104

T - 61 - Ricky Lee

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
T - 61 - Ricky Lee
63 / 104

T - 61 - Ricky Lee

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 62 - Chandler Zavala
64 / 104

G - 62 - Chandler Zavala

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
G - 62 - Chandler Zavala
65 / 104

G - 62 - Chandler Zavala

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 66 - Cade Mays
66 / 104

G - 66 - Cade Mays

G - 66 - Cade Mays
67 / 104

G - 66 - Cade Mays

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
G - 67 - Nash Jensen
68 / 104

G - 67 - Nash Jensen

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
G - 67 - Nash Jensen
69 / 104

G - 67 - Nash Jensen

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 67 - LaBryan Ray
70 / 104

DT - 67 - LaBryan Ray

DT - 67 - LaBryan Ray
71 / 104

DT - 67 - LaBryan Ray

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 70 - Brady Christensen
72 / 104

G - 70 - Brady Christensen

G - 70 - Brady Christensen
73 / 104

G - 70 - Brady Christensen

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 72 - Taylor Moton
74 / 104

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

T - 72 - Taylor Moton
75 / 104

T - 72 - Taylor Moton

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 76 - Nick Thurman
76 / 104

DE - 76 - Nick Thurman

DE - 76 - Nick Thurman
77 / 104

DE - 76 - Nick Thurman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
78 / 104

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
79 / 104

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
80 / 104

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
81 / 104

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 81 - Hayden Hurst
82 / 104

TE - 81 - Hayden Hurst

Bee Trofort Photography
TE - 81 - Hayden Hurst
83 / 104

TE - 81 - Hayden Hurst

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
84 / 104

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble
85 / 104

TE - 82 - Tommy Tremble

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 83 - Derek Wright
86 / 104

TE - 83 - Derek Wright

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
TE - 83 - Derek Wright
87 / 104

TE - 83 - Derek Wright

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
88 / 104

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
89 / 104

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Mashall Jr.
90 / 104

WR - 88 - Terrace Mashall Jr.

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
WR - 88 - Terrace Mashall Jr.
91 / 104

WR - 88 - Terrace Mashall Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
OLB - 90 - Amaré Barno
92 / 104

OLB - 90 - Amaré Barno

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
OLB - 90 - Amaré Barno
93 / 104

OLB - 90 - Amaré Barno

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
94 / 104

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
95 / 104

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 96 - DeShawn Williams
96 / 104

DT - 96 - DeShawn Williams

DT - 96 - DeShawn Williams
97 / 104

DT - 96 - DeShawn Williams

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
OLB - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
98 / 104

OLB - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

OLB - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos
99 / 104

OLB - 97 - Yetur Gross-Matos

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
OLB - 98 - Marquis Haynes
100 / 104

OLB - 98 - Marquis Haynes

OLB - 98 - Marquis Haynes
101 / 104

OLB - 98 - Marquis Haynes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 99 - Shy Tuttle
102 / 104

DT - 99 - Shy Tuttle

DT - 99 - Shy Tuttle
103 / 104

DT - 99 - Shy Tuttle

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - Ihmir Smith-Marsette
104 / 104

WR - Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Roster analysis: What the moves mean, and what's still to come

Here's what we've learned about a 53-man roster that doesn't appear to be nearly final at the moment, and what can be gleaned from who they cut and who they kept.
news

Panthers get to 53-man roster with three more moves

Veteran tackle Cam Erving was among the three players let go to set the intial roster for the regular season.
news

Carolina Panthers and Verizon announce new partnership to enhance the fan experience

The Panthers announced a new partnership with Verizon that will improve the experience for fans at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

They still have three moves to make later today, but the majority of their moves are in, including guard Austin Corbett going on the reserve/PUP list.
news

Five things to know about new receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette 

The Panthers traded for the former Kansas City Chief late Monday night. Here are five things to know about him.
news

Wide receiver acquired in trade with Chiefs

The Panthers picked up Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a deal involving a conditional swap of 2025 seventh-round picks. 
news

Registration is open for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's

Schools can register for the contest from Aug. 28 to Sept. 14. 
news

For Juston Burris, cut day has a different perspective

The former Panthers safety, now a scouting intern with the team, has learned first-hand how to turn disappointment into a new opportunity.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So long to the preseason

We've made it through another one, gang. That means it's time for debates about cuts, and what comes next as the Panthers transition to regular-season mode.
news

Snap Counts: Week 3 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' third and final preseason game against the Lions
news

Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

The moves are the first as the team works to get to a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
Advertising