Notebook: Secondary getting closer to healthy

CHARLOTTE — All season, the Panthers have been scrambling for replacements in the secondary.

Suddenly, they might actually be close to having a full complement of defensive backs.

While safety Vonn Bell seems less likely to go after missing the last two days of practice, cornerback CJ Henderson has practiced fully for two straight days and is only awaiting independent neurologist clearance to be through the concussion protocol, while Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn continue to practice and could be activated from IR as soon as this weekend.

Horn's been out since tearing his hamstring in the opener, so there's a natural apprehension.

"We'll see on Sunday," Horn said when pressed about his status Thursday. "It does make you anxious just because like the healthier you get, you want to be out there like you feel like you do it. But also, you've got to be smart about it, just understand the position you're in and make sure you're A-1 before you come back.

Horn said he wanted to be part of a larger whole when he returns, since the secondary has played well through all the replacements.