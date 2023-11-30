Notebook: Secondary getting closer to healthy

Nov 30, 2023 at 05:29 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jaycee Horn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — All season, the Panthers have been scrambling for replacements in the secondary.

Suddenly, they might actually be close to having a full complement of defensive backs.

While safety Vonn Bell seems less likely to go after missing the last two days of practice, cornerback CJ Henderson has practiced fully for two straight days and is only awaiting independent neurologist clearance to be through the concussion protocol, while Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn continue to practice and could be activated from IR as soon as this weekend.

Horn's been out since tearing his hamstring in the opener, so there's a natural apprehension.

"We'll see on Sunday," Horn said when pressed about his status Thursday. "It does make you anxious just because like the healthier you get, you want to be out there like you feel like you do it. But also, you've got to be smart about it, just understand the position you're in and make sure you're A-1 before you come back.

Horn said he wanted to be part of a larger whole when he returns, since the secondary has played well through all the replacements.

"The defense has been playing great these last couple of weeks," he said. "And when I'm out there, I just want to be another piece of the puzzle and keep the thing going."

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has dealt with this all season. Last week, he had to hold his breath when Long went down for a moment in Tennessee, since he was replacing Bootle, who was replacing Henderson, who was replacing Horn.

As he has in the past, he credited assistant coaches DeAngelo Hall, Bobby Maffei, and Mayur Chaudhari for helping keep all the new guys caught up.

"There's been so many guys that have filled in and given us quality reps," Evero said. "And again, I can't thank the coaches enough. All the assistant coaches, quality control coaches are helping get these guys ready. And so it's been a team effort.

"And, really, honestly, I have little to do with it because I'm more on the game planning part of it."

The Panthers also claimed cornerback Shaquill Griffin off waivers Thursday, adding another experienced corner to the mix. Since he's still en route to Charlotte, it might not be realistic to have him on the field this week, but it can't hurt having a guy with 78 career starts in the mix.

— Interim coach Chris Tabor has tried to lighten the mood a bit this week with the natural pressures that come with an in-season coaching change.

And because of that inherent stress, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown said they wanted to help players play freely.

"Overall, just being able to get our guys to just relax and go cut it loose," Brown said. "I think I kind of addressed the guys yesterday as far as a feeling of sometimes being wound up too tight or afraid to make mistakes and just get these guys back to having fun, being confident playing good ball."

— The Bucs have their own problems at the moment, with the league's 27th-ranked defense (31st against the pass), and some injury issues cropping up. Their top three inside linebackers (including Lavonte David) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

No one here is feeling sorry for that, but the Panthers also have something of an element of surprise in their favor.

Since it's impossible to know what a Tabor-Brown-Jim Caldwell offense will actually look like, it's a challenge to plan against.

Asked what kind of changes they'd make to the game plan this week, Brown grinned and said: "We'll find out on Sunday."

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 11/30

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231130 WK 13 Practice 2-164
1 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-156
2 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-109
3 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-08
4 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-38
5 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-146
6 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-19
7 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-17
8 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-096
9 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-12
10 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-060
11 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-03
12 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-143
13 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-073
14 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-127
15 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-071
16 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-165
17 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-149
18 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-052
19 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-197
20 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-195
21 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-132
22 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-176
23 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-075
24 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-27
25 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-33
26 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-30
27 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-062
28 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-16
29 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-070
30 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-02
31 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-079
32 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-049
33 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-131
34 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-119
35 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-26
36 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-161
37 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-23
38 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-111
39 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-113
40 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-186
41 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-172
42 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-178
43 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-168
44 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-29
45 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-196
46 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-180
47 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-087
48 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-190
49 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-124
50 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
231130 WK 13 Practice 2-105
51 / 51
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers

The veteran cornerback adds depth at the position with starters getting closer to a return, adding some stability to the group.
news

Passing game looking for a spark at Tampa Bay

The Panthers are looking for more through the air, against a Buccaneers pass defense that hasn't had a great time of it themselves lately.
news

Week 15 schedule set

The Panthers will host the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium, now that the league has determined the time of the NFC South matchup.
news

Week 13 Thursday Injury Report: Vonn Bell among two out

The veteran safety missed his second straight day of practice with a shoulder issue, but they got several players back on the field Thursday.
news

Laviska Shenault placed on injured reserve

The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans, and he becomes the 18th player to go on IR at some point this season.
news

Notebook: Chris Tabor trying to keep a little "normal" going

The interim head coach knows things are not routine, but he's trying to keep things afloat in his first week on a new job, and have a little fun along the way.
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Tampa Bay

The Panthers game against the Buccaneers will air on CBs at 4:05 p.m.
news

Trying to keep Bryce Young "loose" after coaching change

Interim coach Chris Tabor said he wanted the rookie quarterback to play freely this week against the Buccaneers, despite the disruption around him.
news

Chandler Zavala placed on injured reserve

The rookie guard started seven games this year, but a knee injury against the Titans is the latest blow for the offensive line.
news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers play the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Here's what to know about them.
news

Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Tommy Tremble among eight not practicing

The Panthers were running short on the first day of practice as they prepare for this week's trip to Tampa Bay.
Advertising