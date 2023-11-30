Shaquill Griffin claimed off waivers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are closer to getting their starters back together in the secondary, but they added some veteran depth Thursday.

The Panthers claimed veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin off waivers Thursday. He was released by the Texans on Wednesday.

Griffin adds experience and talent to a position that has been churned by injuries this year.

The 28-year-old was originally a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. He earned Pro Bowl honors there in 2019, and signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Jaguars in 2021. He lasted two years there, with his second season cut short by injury. He signed with the Texans this offseason.

He's started 78 games in his career and has seven interceptions, 63 passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He played in 10 games for the Texans this year and had a pick off Joe Burrow when they played the Bengals. He had seven tackles here in October when the Panthers beat the Texans.