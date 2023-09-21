Notebook: Thomas Brown preps offense to "handle the noise"

Brown said everyone healthy gets reps throughout a week of preparation, clarifying that when asked if practice squad quarterback Jake Luton would receive work in practice.

Luton, Young, and Dalton are the only quarterbacks on either the active roster or practice squad, and with Young unavailable, it makes sense that Luton would get some looks.

"Everybody on our roster gets reps, whether it be look squad reps, whether it be actually with the offense or defense," Brown said. "We're all in the same meetings, all getting coached the same way. And you're obviously one play away, across the board, everybody. So you're expected to be ready to go."

The offense hasn't had the brightest start with Young under center, struggling to stretch the field in the passing game or consistently score points early.

From a messaging standpoint, Brown is keeping the offense focused on moving forward. After all, there's no other direction to go in, and they have 15 games left to play, even if they started the season 0-2.

Brown said head coach Frank Reich has had the Panthers identify with being "warriors" since early installation in OTAs, and they're leaning on that this week.

The offense has to press forward with the quarterback they have available Sunday, and they have to press on to make improvements.