Moving forward through uncertainty at quarterback before Seattle

Running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ agreed that his process wouldn't change as the quarterback situation remains indefinite.

"I just know with either quarterback, I'm just going to do my job," Sanders said. "And our main job is to protect both guys. So that's what my job is."

Wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ felt similarly about the situation, repeating that every person on the field has to look within himself to improve regardless of who commands the offense in a given week.

Thielen said they trust the offense regardless of who is available and pointed out how Dalton was brought in to be the experienced signal-caller if the Panthers needed him.

"He wasn't brought here just to be here," Thielen said of Dalton. "He was brought here (so) that if he needed to go in the game, he could operate at a high level. So I would imagine that whoever's in there is going to operate at a high level, and we're going to find a way to become a better offense and be the offense that we really want to be."

Reich said that their confidence does not adjust if Dalton has to go in at Seattle over Young.

But there's no certainty. Young could be ready to practice Thursday and go back to start Sunday.

They just don't know yet.

"This is why you bring someone like Andy in," Reich said. "Our goal is to put our team in position to win championships. And even despite a tough start, that's still our vision. That's still our goal. That's what we're working toward.