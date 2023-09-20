Panthers add Deion Jones to 53-man roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers took a step to backfill at linebacker after the season-ending injury to Shaq Thompson﻿, signing veteran Deion Jones to the 53-man roster.

Jones was in training camp with the Panthers this summer, released, and signed back to the practice squad.

The 28-year-old Jones is a familiar face to the Panthers, having spent his first six years with the Falcons, earning All-Rookie honors in 2016 and going to the Pro Bowl in 2017. He was traded to the Browns in 2022.

The Panthers moved Kamu Grugier-Hill into the starting lineup Monday night after Thompson's injury, and he performed well, with six tackles, a sack, a quarterback hit, and a tackle for loss in relief.

To fill Jones' practice squad spot, the Panthers also brought back quarterback Jake Luton, who was also in camp with them this summer. He gives them a third quarterback on the roster.

The Panthers also swapped out cornerbacks on the practice squad, releasing Mark Milton and signing Robert Rochell.