Observations: Rookie minicamp practice, session two

—Running backs Jordan Scarlett and Elijah Holyfield aren't known for their abilities in the passing game, but both showed good hands, albeit against air. Nothing against the two newcomers, but it really makes you appreciate Christian McCaffrey's skill level as a route-runner. He's just in a category all his own when it comes to pass-catching at the running back position.

—Speaking of running backs, first-year coach Jake Peetz spent some time with Scarlett and Holyfield on pass protection. Peetz brings a youthful enthusiasm to the job. Scarlett and Holyfield – two stout backs – have the strength to get the job done as pass protectors.