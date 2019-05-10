Observations: Rookie minicamp practice, session two

—The second session of the day included helmets but no pads. And plenty of humidity. The rain held off, much to the delight of the quarterbacks and wide receivers.
—Assistant linebackers coach Everette Brown led Brian Burns and Christian Miller through some full-speed pass rush drills. Defensive coordinator Eric Washington looked on closely and pulled Burns aside to discuss the details of his hands and footwork.
—Running backs Jordan Scarlett and Elijah Holyfield aren't known for their abilities in the passing game, but both showed good hands, albeit against air. Nothing against the two newcomers, but it really makes you appreciate Christian McCaffrey's skill level as a route-runner. He's just in a category all his own when it comes to pass-catching at the running back position.
—Speaking of running backs, first-year coach Jake Peetz spent some time with Scarlett and Holyfield on pass protection. Peetz brings a youthful enthusiasm to the job. Scarlett and Holyfield – two stout backs – have the strength to get the job done as pass protectors.
—Seventh-round wideout Terry Godwin said his strengths are his hands and his route-running, and both were on display. He's very smooth. He didn't look like a guy participating in his first NFL practice. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner gave him some kudos midway through the practice.
—The Panthers did some 9-on-9 work late in the session, which meant Carolina's first two picks (Burns and offensive tackle Greg Little) briefly went head to head. It also gave the receivers and DBs a chance to battle for the first time.
—Burns produced the highlight of that 9-on-9 period when he was up against sixth-round offensive tackle Dennis Daley. Burns exploded off the snap (his get-off is elite) and used a strong swim move to cleanly beat Daley. It was a little glimpse of what made Burns so coveted.
—The Panthers will wrap up the minicamp with a final practice Saturday morning.
View photos from the afternoon practice during Rookie Minicamp.