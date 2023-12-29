Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

A longtime member of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson is now in his 10th season in the league. Following his first game action of this season, Jackson said he'd been preparing week in and week out in case the moment came he was back on the field.

"Even if you think you're not playing or called up, you always need to prepare because somebody could get sick before the game starts, knock on wood, or whatever the case may be. And I've seen that happen so many times," Jackson said last week. "I've been the one that it happened to or been the one that needs to be up. So you just got to prepare always like you're in."