Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have signed veteran guard Gabe Jackson to the active roster. The news was announced Friday afternoon.
Jackson has been with the Panthers since November 29, when he was signed to the practice squad. He was a standard practice squad game day elevation shortly thereafter, not playing a snap during his first elevation. His second and third elevation saw him come in relief of rookie Nash Jensen, playing 50 percent then 83 percent of the snaps relatively.
Out of practice squad elevations now for the season, Jackson had to be signed to the active roster if he was going to play on Sunday. The Panthers had an open spot to add Jackson on the roster, after placing linebacker Amaré Barno on Injured Reserve earlier this week.
A longtime member of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson is now in his 10th season in the league. Following his first game action of this season, Jackson said he'd been preparing week in and week out in case the moment came he was back on the field.
"Even if you think you're not playing or called up, you always need to prepare because somebody could get sick before the game starts, knock on wood, or whatever the case may be. And I've seen that happen so many times," Jackson said last week. "I've been the one that it happened to or been the one that needs to be up. So you just got to prepare always like you're in."
Coaches have spoken about wanting to continue to develop Jensen through rookie growing pains. With a chance to further develop quarterback Bryce Young as well and the opportunity to play spoiler to the Jaguars playoff chances, Jackson's years of experience could play the bigger factor in playing time on Sunday.
"I think we're still working through all those things and that, and we'll just kind of address it, as we get to the game," interim coach Chris Tabor said Friday, as to who might play right guard versus the Jaguars.