Panthers add guard Gabe Jackson to active roster, ahead of Jaguars game 

Dec 29, 2023 at 01:32 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have signed veteran guard Gabe Jackson to the active roster. The news was announced Friday afternoon.

Jackson has been with the Panthers since November 29, when he was signed to the practice squad. He was a standard practice squad game day elevation shortly thereafter, not playing a snap during his first elevation. His second and third elevation saw him come in relief of rookie Nash Jensen, playing 50 percent then 83 percent of the snaps relatively. 

Out of practice squad elevations now for the season, Jackson had to be signed to the active roster if he was going to play on Sunday. The Panthers had an open spot to add Jackson on the roster, after placing linebacker Amaré Barno on Injured Reserve earlier this week.

A longtime member of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Jackson is now in his 10th season in the league. Following his first game action of this season, Jackson said he'd been preparing week in and week out in case the moment came he was back on the field.

"Even if you think you're not playing or called up, you always need to prepare because somebody could get sick before the game starts, knock on wood, or whatever the case may be. And I've seen that happen so many times," Jackson said last week. "I've been the one that it happened to or been the one that needs to be up. So you just got to prepare always like you're in."

Gabe Jackson
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Coaches have spoken about wanting to continue to develop Jensen through rookie growing pains. With a chance to further develop quarterback Bryce Young as well and the opportunity to play spoiler to the Jaguars playoff chances, Jackson's years of experience could play the bigger factor in playing time on Sunday. 

"I think we're still working through all those things and that, and we'll just kind of address it, as we get to the game," interim coach Chris Tabor said Friday, as to who might play right guard versus the Jaguars.

Related Content

news

Week 17 Friday Injury Report: Hill out, four questionable for Jaguars 

The Panthers escaped the week relatively healthy, but one player will be out for Sunday vs. Jaguars
news

Week 17 Game Preview: Panthers at Jaguars

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
news

In Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young has a blueprint for navigating his rookie season

Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence's rookie season's have followed remarkably similar paths. So what can Young learn from Lawrence?
news

Notebook: Brian Burns wants defense to remain the same in 2024

With questions looming around coaches and big name free agents, the Panthers leader submits a request; change nothing. Plus other notes from the week. 
news

Offensive lineman Ilm Manning added to active roster

The Panthers added a rookie offensive lineman off of San Francisco's practice squad on Thursday.
news

Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: A bevy of starters return

The Panthers saw a big contingent return, at least to a limited role, on Thursday
news

Tommy Tremble growing as a receiver, building bond with Bryce Young

The tight end has been a solid special teams player all three seasons, but is developing as a pass-catcher as the offense starts to grow.
news

Julius Peppers a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

In his first year of eligibility, Peppers advanced to the final 15. Meanwhile, Steve Smith Sr. fell short of the finalist list for the third straight year, thanks to a glut of receivers in the room.
news

Amaré Barno placed on Injured Reserve, Tarik Cohen elevated to practice squad

The second-year linebacker will head to season ending IR with a knee injury. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Jacksonville

The Panthers game against the Jaguars will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
news

Donte Jackson named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The veteran cornerback has come back from a torn Achilles last November, and has been the one constant in a secondary hit by so many other injuries this year. 
Advertising