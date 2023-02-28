Panthers agree to terms with Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers agreed to terms with Adrian Wilson as the team's new vice president of player personnel on Monday.

Wilson comes to Carolina after eight seasons with Arizona's scouting department, most recently serving as vice president of pro personnel in 2021 and 2022. He was co-interim general manager at the end of the 2022 season. Wilson had previously served as the Cardinals' director of pro scouting.

A five-time Pro Bowl safety, Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals (2001-12), totaling 987 tackles, 25.5 sacks and 27 interceptions. He's one of six players in NFL history with at least 25 career sacks and 25 career interceptions.

He is a member of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor.