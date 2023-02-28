Panthers agree to terms with Adrian Wilson as vice president of player personnel

Feb 27, 2023 at 07:13 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Adrian Wilson
Christian Petersen/Getty

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers agreed to terms with Adrian Wilson as the team's new vice president of player personnel on Monday.

Wilson comes to Carolina after eight seasons with Arizona's scouting department, most recently serving as vice president of pro personnel in 2021 and 2022. He was co-interim general manager at the end of the 2022 season. Wilson had previously served as the Cardinals' director of pro scouting.

A five-time Pro Bowl safety, Wilson played 12 seasons with the Cardinals (2001-12), totaling 987 tackles, 25.5 sacks and 27 interceptions. He's one of six players in NFL history with at least 25 career sacks and 25 career interceptions.

He is a member of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame and the Arizona Cardinals Ring of Honor.

Wilson has ties to the Carolinas after playing at NC State and attending T.W. Andrews High School in High Point, N.C.

Related Content

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 3.0: Time for Combine

As all eyes turn to Indianapolis, check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers.

news

How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine on NFL Network

NFL Network will air four days of live coverage from Indianapolis on March 2-5.

news

Daniel Jeremiah previews the 2023 NFL Combine

Read what the NFL Network personality said in a media conference call on Friday.

news

Ask The Old Guy: What comes next?

Now that the Panthers have put together a coaching staff that's earning rave reviews, there's the small matter of putting together a roster and heading to the combine.

news

Panthers restructure Austin Corbett's contract

The team created some more salary cap room with the accounting move, gaining some flexibility as they head into the new league year.

news

Panthers add John Lilly to coaching staff

The longtime tight ends coach, who worked with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown at Georgia, is the latest addition for the Panthers.

news

Thomas Brown shares leadership influences

Thomas Brown and Duce Staley spoke to the media for the first time on Thursday after joining the Panthers' offensive staff.

news

Thomas Brown ready to dive into "dream staff"

The Panthers' offensive coordinator said he'll take lessons from his time with the Rams into his new role on an experienced staff at Carolina.

news

Duce Staley returns home in new role

The Panthers' new assistant head coach/running backs coach has reunited with his family in Columbia, South Carolina, since accepting the job.

news

Dom Capers previews his role as senior defensive assistant

The veteran NFL coach spoke to the media for the first time since returning to Carolina and shared how he plans to work alongside new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

news

Ejiro Evero has a long list of influences, and ideas

The new Panthers coordinator has worked for a number of the top defensive minds of the last generation, as he hopes to lead the Panthers into a new era.

Advertising