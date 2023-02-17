Panthers agree to terms with Devin Fitzsimmons

Feb 17, 2023 at 05:25 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
fitzsimmons

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have brought in some special teams help, after retaining special teams coordinator Chris Tabor.

The team has agreed to terms with Devin Fitzsimmons to be the new assistant special teams coach.

Fitzsimmons spent the last two years as the assistant in Arizona (under former Panthers special teams coach Jeff Rodgers). He also had a five-year stint with the Lions and a year with the Colts in 2011 as an offensive quality control coach (where he worked alongside Frank Reich and Jim Caldwell).

He's had a number of stops in college, with the last one at Vanderbilt before he returned to the NFL.

