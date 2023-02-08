Panthers agree to terms with linebackers coach Peter Hansen

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are adding to new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's staff with a face that's familiar to him.
The team has agreed to terms with Peter Hansen as linebackers coach. He served in the same position with the Broncos last season.
The 43-year-old Hansen played football and basketball at the University of Arizona (he's 6-foot-8) and has coached at Stanford and UNLV in addition to a stint with the 49ers (working under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio).
He was the defensive coordinator at UNLV for two seasons before joining Evero with the Broncos.
Evero was defensive coordinator in Denver in 2022 and previously had stops with the Rams (2017-2021), Packers (2016), 49ers (2011-15) and Buccaneers (2007-09).