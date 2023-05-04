Panthers announce veteran jersey number changes

CHARLOTTE – Some veteran Panthers will don new jersey numbers in the 2023 season, the Panthers announced Thursday.

Two running backs will wear new single-digit numbers this year – Raheem Blackshear moved from No. 20 to No. 3, and free agent Miles Sanders will wear No. 6 at Carolina (the same number he has worn throughout voluntary workouts) after wearing No. 26 with the Eagles last year.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. moved from No. 15 to No. 5, while cornerback CJ Henderson moved from No. 24 to No. 23. Cornerback and special teams contributor Stantley Thomas-Oliver III will wear No. 27 after wearing No. 23.

The 2023 rookie class got their new numbers Tuesday. Quarterback Bryce Young, the Panthers' first overall pick, will wear the same No. 9 he wore at Alabama. Matt Corral, who wore No. 9 last season, transitioned to No. 2, a jersey number he requested prior to the draft and wore at Ole Miss and in high school.