Panthers celebrate fourth annual Keep Pounding Day

CHARLOTTE — Panthers players, coaches, staff, and alumni participated in the team's fourth annual Keep Pounding Day, volunteering at four sites across the Carolinas.
And this year, the day of service carried an additional meaning as well.
In Charlotte, Panthers players and coaches helped frame a home for a Habitat for Humanity family while also working side-by-side with students from Harding High School's Rebuilding Opportunities in Construction program, which is sponsored by Lowe's.
The team also assisted Johnson C. Smith University with refurbishments to the school's Sustainability Village, which provides fresh food for the school and neighbors in the Beatties Ford Road corridor.
In Raleigh, the team helped the Salvation Army's Red Shield Club create a safer outdoor summer play space and provide landscaping and painting for the club's grounds and ball field.
In Spartanburg, players, staff, and chief administrative officer Nicole Tepper worked to provide an adaptive sports Play 60 Camp for students from Spartanburg's McCarthey Teszler School, a school that provides a unique educational environment for students with special needs.
With legendary Panthers linebacker and coach Sam Mills being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, the spirit of Keep Pounding takes on even more meaning.
"The Carolina Panthers are excited to hold the organization's Keep Pounding Day of community service again this year," Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. "We are looking forward to providing a day of service for our region's communities as a sincere thank you for the support we receive from Panthers fans across North and South Carolina. This year's events take on even more significance as we celebrate the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Sam Mills, who coined the 'Keep Pounding' mantra in an impassioned speech to the team prior to the Dallas playoff game during the 2003 season."
View photos from various sites around the Carolinas, including Johnson C. Smith University, a Habitat for Humanity project in Charlotte, a special needs Play60 event in Spartanburg and the Salvation Army in Raleigh as Panthers players, coaches and staff worked to give back to the community in the fourth annual Keep Pounding Day of service.