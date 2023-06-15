Panthers claim safety Josh Thomas off waivers

Jun 15, 2023 at 05:00 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Josh Thomas
Joshua Bessex/AP

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add to the secondary Thursday, adding another defensive back.

The team claimed safety Josh Thomas off waivers from the Cardinals.

Thomas joined the Bills as an undrafted rookie from Appalachian State in 2020 and spent two years there. He was on the Cardinals practice squad last year before being promoted to the active roster, and has appeared in four games.

To make room for him on the roster, they waived safety Vernon Scott, who was signed in May after spending the previous three seasons with the Packers.

Related Content

news

Panthers add cornerback Greg Mabin

The veteran corner had worked with the team on a tryout basis during this week's minicamp, and adds some depth heading into training camp.

news

Panthers announce 2023 training camp dates

This year's camp at Wofford College will feature joint practices with the Jets, and 12 practices free and open to the public.

news

Mandatory minicamp wraps with "positive energy"

The Panthers' offseason program closed Wednesday with the final day of mandatory minicamp. The team breaks for a few weeks before training camp in Spartanburg.

news

Bryce Young doing the little things, feeling at home

The rookie quarterback has impressed the veterans around here with the work he's done since being drafted first overall, and how he's planning to prepare for training camp.

news

Jonathan Mingo signs his rookie deal

The former Ole Miss wide receiver made it official with the Panthers Tuesday, after they took him with their second-round pick in this year's draft.

news

"Confident" Cade Mays goes into second year with familiarity

The Panthers' second-year offensive lineman has spent time working at right guard throughout OTAs while starter Austin Corbett recovers from an ACL injury.

news

Panthers adjust roles in scouting department

The team promoted college scouting director Cole Spencer to director of player personnel, and adjusted other members of the staff into new roles.

news

Five months in: Austin Corbett's rehab burden includes boredom

The Panthers right guard is close to hitting another major milestone, but there are days when he feels like he might never get there.

news

Panthers claim two players off waivers

The Panthers claimed defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and running back Tiyon Evans off waivers, getting the roster to 90.

news

Bryce Young earning first-team reps, locker room respect

The Panthers' rookie quarterbacks took snaps with the first-team offense in Thursday's OTAs, a move head coach Frank Reich said had been in the plans for weeks.

news

Jaycee Horn to miss the rest of OTAs and minicamp

The cornerback has an ankle and foot injury, but is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp in July.

Advertising