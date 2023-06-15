Panthers claim safety Josh Thomas off waivers

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to add to the secondary Thursday, adding another defensive back.
The team claimed safety Josh Thomas off waivers from the Cardinals.
Thomas joined the Bills as an undrafted rookie from Appalachian State in 2020 and spent two years there. He was on the Cardinals practice squad last year before being promoted to the active roster, and has appeared in four games.
To make room for him on the roster, they waived safety Vernon Scott, who was signed in May after spending the previous three seasons with the Packers.