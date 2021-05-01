 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Panthers draft offensive tackle Brady Christensen in third round

Apr 30, 2021 at 10:07 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Brady Christensen

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers on Friday selected BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen in the third round (70th overall) of the NFL Draft.

Carolina traded with Philadelphia to move up from 73 to 70 to select Christensen. The Panthers gave up their 191st overall selection in the sixth round to make the move.

A three-year starter who played every game at BYU, Christensen was a consensus All-American in 2020 as he blocked for second overall pick Zach Wilson. He posted PFF's highest-recorded grade for an offensive lineman (96.0), besting Penei Sewell's 2019 grade.

"We think he's a versatile player," head coach Matt Rhule said about Christensen. "A guy who can play outside and inside. We'll wait to see when he gets here where exactly he fits. He comes from that pro style offense at BYU so he's done the things that we are asking guys to do. He's been doing it there. He's a tackle candidate that can also go inside and play guard. Again, a great, great, great athlete. Intelligence, the whole package."

While Christensen is an older player that's about to turn 25, general manager Scott Fitterer said that wasn't an issue.

"We just liked the person. We liked the athlete," said Fitterer. "I was at the BYU pro day, and he was really impressive in person. Then you hear about the character, the work ethic, the intelligence, the toughness, that's what really sold us on him."

Photos of Brady Christensen at BYU

Christensen played at BYU from 2018-20 and was selected by Carolina in the third round. He posted a record grade by PFF in 2020.

19FTB vs Liberty 00757 19FTB vs Liberty 2019 BYU Football BYU-31 Liberty-24 November 9, 2019 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019
1 / 9

19FTB vs Liberty 00757

19FTB vs Liberty

2019 BYU Football

BYU-31 Liberty-24

November 9, 2019

Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU

Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019

Jaren Wilkey/BYU/Copyright Brigham Young University - 2019
FILE - Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) is shown in action in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo. Christensen was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 9

FILE - Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) is shown in action in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz., in this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo. Christensen was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team offense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
19FTB at Toledo 2365 19FTB at Toledo 2019 BYU Football BYU-21 Toledo-28 September 28, 2019 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
3 / 9

19FTB at Toledo 2365

19FTB at Toledo

2019 BYU Football

BYU-21 Toledo-28

September 28, 2019

Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU

© BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

Jaren Wilkey/BYU/© BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
19FTB at Tennessee 05051 19FTB at Tennessee 2019 BYU Football BYU defeats Tennessee 29-26 in Double Overtime. September 7, 2019 Photo by Gabe Mayberry/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
4 / 9

19FTB at Tennessee 05051

19FTB at Tennessee

2019 BYU Football

BYU defeats Tennessee 29-26 in Double Overtime.

September 7, 2019

Photo by Gabe Mayberry/BYU

© BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

Gabe Mayberry/BYU/© BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
19FTB vs Boise State 7703 19FTB vs Boise State 2019 BYU Football vs #14 Boise State BYU-28 BSU-25 October 19, 2019 Photo by Claire Gentry/BYU Brigham Young Universityday
5 / 9

19FTB vs Boise State 7703

19FTB vs Boise State

2019 BYU Football vs #14 Boise State

BYU-28 BSU-25

October 19, 2019

Photo by Claire Gentry/BYU

Brigham Young Universityday

Claire Gentry/BYU/Brigham Young University
Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
6 / 9

Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
19FTB vs Washington 07281 19FTB vs Washington 2019 BYU Football BYU-19 Was-45 September 21, 2019 Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
7 / 9

19FTB vs Washington 07281

19FTB vs Washington

2019 BYU Football

BYU-19 Was-45

September 21, 2019

Photo by Jaren Wilkey/BYU

© BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

Jaren Wilkey/BYU/© BYU PHOTO 2019 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322
Utah defensive end Maxs Tupai (92) is locked up with BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)
8 / 9

Utah defensive end Maxs Tupai (92) is locked up with BYU offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/George Frey)

George Frey
Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 9

Brigham Young offensive lineman Brady Christensen (67) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inside the Draft Room: A weekend of change for the Panthers

With a new emphasis on value, the Panthers did things differently than they had in 26 previous drafts.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Chuba Hubbard

Fourth-round running back the first of their 11 draft picks to reach a deal.
news

A post-draft look at the Panthers' roster

There are still some unresolved issues, after productive free agent season and record-tying draft haul.
news

Panthers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

Among the smaller group of UDFAs is offensive lineman David Moore, a Grambling State product who attended the Senior Bowl.
news

Panthers 2021 Draft Notebook: Nuggets you may have missed from a record-setting weekend

From big-footed babies to draft advice from home, there were plenty of storylines.
news

Grading the Panthers' 2021 Draft Class

Read what national media sources wrote about the Panthers' full set of picks in the 2021 Draft.
news

2021 Draft Day 3 Transcripts

Read what Scott Fitterer, Matt Rhule and drafted players said during Saturday's final rounds.
news

Panthers Draft Picks 2021: All of Carolina's draft selections

The Panthers tied a franchise record with 11 picks in 2021.
news

Where Panthers stand after record-tying draft class

Adding 11 picks was a recognition of where Carolina is in the team-building process.
news

Panthers draft Phil Hoskins in seventh round

Kentucky defensive tackle wraps up 11-man draft class.
news

Panthers select long snapper Thomas Fletcher from Alabama

Fletcher won the Patrick Mannelly Award for the nation's best long snapper.
news

Panthers choose Shi Smith with 204th pick

South Carolina wide receiver impressed coaching staff at Senior Bowl
Advertising