Panthers draft offensive tackle Brady Christensen in third round

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers on Friday selected BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen in the third round (70th overall) of the NFL Draft.

Carolina traded with Philadelphia to move up from 73 to 70 to select Christensen. The Panthers gave up their 191st overall selection in the sixth round to make the move.

A three-year starter who played every game at BYU, Christensen was a consensus All-American in 2020 as he blocked for second overall pick Zach Wilson. He posted PFF's highest-recorded grade for an offensive lineman (96.0), besting Penei Sewell's 2019 grade.

"We think he's a versatile player," head coach Matt Rhule said about Christensen. "A guy who can play outside and inside. We'll wait to see when he gets here where exactly he fits. He comes from that pro style offense at BYU so he's done the things that we are asking guys to do. He's been doing it there. He's a tackle candidate that can also go inside and play guard. Again, a great, great, great athlete. Intelligence, the whole package."

While Christensen is an older player that's about to turn 25, general manager Scott Fitterer said that wasn't an issue.