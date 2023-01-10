Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers wasted no time beginning their search for their next head coach.
They started the process Monday by interviewing former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.
We're keeping track of all the interviewed candidates here:
Jim Caldwell
- A former assistant under and protégé of Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, Caldwell has a 62-50 career record and had winning seasons in three of his four years in Detroit, and two of his three years with the Colts (he was in charge during the first post-Peyton Manning injury year). He went to the playoffs in four of his seven years. He also coached at Wake Forest.