Panthers holding most starters out Friday night

Aug 19, 2022 at 05:57 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Darnold, Mayfield
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Panthers got a lot of work for the starters this week during joint practices with the Patriots, so a lot of them are getting the night off Friday.

The Panthers have a list of 30 players who won't play in tonight's preseason game at Gillette Stadium, and there could be a few more who are in uniform but might not see too much time, if any.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will be on the field but won't play, as they divide the reps between PJ Walker and Matt Corral.

Walker is going to play the first and third quarters, while Corral will play the second and fourth, as they want to get each of them some time with both the twos and the threes.

In terms of Friday's scratches (in addition to Mayfield and Darnold), the following players won't play (take a deep breath, it's a long list presented in numerical order): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Shaq Thompson, Brandon Zylstra, Andre Roberts, Jeremy Chinn, Christian McCaffrey, CJ Henderson, Xavier Woods, Donte Jackson, Frankie Luvu, Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Brian Burns, Cory Littleton, Damien Wilson, Bradley Bozeman, Pat Elflein, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Ian Thomas, C.J. Saunders, Colin Thompson, Josh Babicz, Terrace Marshall Jr., Darryl Johnson, Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Matt Ioannidis.

First-round pick Ikem Ekwonu is expected to start at left tackle next to left guard Brady Christensen as they get to know each other, and cornerback Jaycee Horn is scheduled to start at cornerback, though the lineup will mostly be the second unit.

PHOTOS: Panthers arrive in New England for preseason game

View photos of Panthers players arriving to the locker room in New England for tonight's preseason game against the Patriots.

220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-56
1 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-49
2 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-57
3 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-55
4 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-54
5 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-53
6 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-51
7 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-46
8 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-42
9 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-48
10 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
220819 Preseason_NewEnglandPatriots-47
11 / 11
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Matt Corral's night in New England ends with foot injury

The rookie quarterback was in a walking boot after the game, which presented another challenging situation.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Preseason Week 2 at New England

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Ikem Ekwonu sees teaching points in Patriots game

After some early miscues, the first-rounder hopes to build on his reps alongside Brady Christensen.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall to Patriots, 20-10

Carolina, resting most of its starters, dropped preseason game No. 2 after this week's joint practices in New England.

news

Live Updates: Carolina at New England in preseason Week 2

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Friday's preseason game at New England.

news

PJ Walker and Matt Corral to alternate quarters against Patriots

Walker will start and play the first and third quarters, with Corral getting the second and fourth.

news

Ask The Old Guy: More than a feeling

Since we're in Boston for the week, there are plenty of questions about what's going on out on the field, and in a number of positions.

news

Five Things to Watch at New England: Assessing for depth

The Panthers will get to see their depth on display against the Patriots after a week of joint practices.

news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at New England in preseason Week 2

Carolina's game will air locally in the Carolinas and is on NFL Network out-of-market.

news

Baker Mayfield getting more comfortable with each day

As the quarterback competition continues, Mayfield is even counseling rookie Matt Corral through his first camp.

news

Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins make waves in wideout competition

The two receivers have grown more productive throughout camp and into the preseason, at a position with many choices.

Advertising