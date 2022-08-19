Panthers holding most starters out Friday night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Panthers got a lot of work for the starters this week during joint practices with the Patriots, so a lot of them are getting the night off Friday.
The Panthers have a list of 30 players who won't play in tonight's preseason game at Gillette Stadium, and there could be a few more who are in uniform but might not see too much time, if any.
Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold will be on the field but won't play, as they divide the reps between PJ Walker and Matt Corral.
Walker is going to play the first and third quarters, while Corral will play the second and fourth, as they want to get each of them some time with both the twos and the threes.
In terms of Friday's scratches (in addition to Mayfield and Darnold), the following players won't play (take a deep breath, it's a long list presented in numerical order): DJ Moore, Robbie Anderson, Shaq Thompson, Brandon Zylstra, Andre Roberts, Jeremy Chinn, Christian McCaffrey, CJ Henderson, Xavier Woods, Donte Jackson, Frankie Luvu, Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Brian Burns, Cory Littleton, Damien Wilson, Bradley Bozeman, Pat Elflein, Austin Corbett, Taylor Moton, Ian Thomas, C.J. Saunders, Colin Thompson, Josh Babicz, Terrace Marshall Jr., Darryl Johnson, Derrick Brown, Yetur Gross-Matos, and Matt Ioannidis.
First-round pick Ikem Ekwonu is expected to start at left tackle next to left guard Brady Christensen as they get to know each other, and cornerback Jaycee Horn is scheduled to start at cornerback, though the lineup will mostly be the second unit.
View photos of Panthers players arriving to the locker room in New England for tonight's preseason game against the Patriots.