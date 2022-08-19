Panthers holding most starters out Friday night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Panthers got a lot of work for the starters this week during joint practices with the Patriots, so a lot of them are getting the night off Friday.

The Panthers have a list of 30 players who won't play in tonight's preseason game at Gillette Stadium, and there could be a few more who are in uniform but might not see too much time, if any.

Walker is going to play the first and third quarters, while Corral will play the second and fourth, as they want to get each of them some time with both the twos and the threes.