Panthers pick up fifth-year option on Jaycee Horn

CHARLOTTE — A day after bringing in another former South Carolina star, the Panthers secured another year of another one.
The Panthers picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Jaycee Horn Friday, securing the 2021 first-rounder through the 2025 season.
The 24-year-old Horn was picked eighth overall in 2021 after his days with the Gamecocks, and has played well when he's been on the field.
Despite injuries that limited him to three games his rookie season and six last year, he's picked off four passes in 22 games, and has proven the ability to be the kind of shutdown corner any defense needs.
The Panthers traded up into the first round to take Xavier Legette Thursday, moving up from 33 to guarantee the chance for a fifth-year option on the talented wide receiver.
That adds to the South Carolina connection here, with free agent pickups Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum.
View photos of the Panthers' voluntary offseason workouts on Thursday.