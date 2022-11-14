Panthers place Donte Jackson on injured reserve

The move was expected, since Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in last week's win over the Falcons.

The Panthers continue to look at options at cornerback, with CJ Henderson in line to start opposite Jaycee Horn and Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes in reserve.

Jackson has been a team captain the last two years, and interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday it was "definitely disappointing" to lose his leadership the rest of the season. Jackson will have surgery soon to repair the damage.