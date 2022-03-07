Panthers restructure Shaq Thompson's contract

Mar 07, 2022 at 12:29 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to work with the numbers Monday, restructuring another deal for a veteran to create some more salary cap flexibility.

The team restructured the contract of linebacker Shaq Thompson﻿, clearing some more space under the cap for next year.

They restructured right tackle Taylor Moton last week, and by adjusting the timing of payouts for veterans who are still central to the plan, they give themselves more room to work this offseason.

The 27-year-old Thompson is coming off one of his best seasons, despite missing three games with a foot injury. He had 104 tackles (second on the team behind Jeremy Chinn's 106), with two sacks and two interceptions.

The Panthers have already re-signed pending free agents Frankie Luvu﻿, Ian Thomas﻿, and J.J. Jansen﻿, and have 19 other unrestricted free agents.

Teams can begin negotiating with other teams' free agents on Mar. 14, and the league year begins on Mar. 16, at which point teams can sign players and execute trades.

Best of Shaq Thompson in 2021

View photos of linebacker Shaq Thompson from the 2021 season where he made 104 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss.

