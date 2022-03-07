Panthers restructure Shaq Thompson's contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers continued to work with the numbers Monday, restructuring another deal for a veteran to create some more salary cap flexibility.

The team restructured the contract of linebacker Shaq Thompson﻿, clearing some more space under the cap for next year.

They restructured right tackle Taylor Moton last week, and by adjusting the timing of payouts for veterans who are still central to the plan, they give themselves more room to work this offseason.

The 27-year-old Thompson is coming off one of his best seasons, despite missing three games with a foot injury. He had 104 tackles (second on the team behind Jeremy Chinn's 106), with two sacks and two interceptions.