Panthers select defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon in fifth round

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers selected Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon in the fifth round (158th overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Carolina's second defensive selection of the draft, Nixon earned first-team All-America honors and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He led the conference in tackles for loss and ranked fourth in the conference in sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound redshirt junior began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College and was considered a top junior college prospect before joining the Hawkeyes. Against Penn State last season, Nixon notched a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Nixon led Iowa with 13.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks.