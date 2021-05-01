 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers select defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon in fifth round

May 01, 2021 at 02:38 PM
Ryan Wilcox
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers selected Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon in the fifth round (158th overall) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Carolina's second defensive selection of the draft, Nixon earned first-team All-America honors and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. He led the conference in tackles for loss and ranked fourth in the conference in sacks.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound redshirt junior began his collegiate career at Iowa Western Community College and was considered a top junior college prospect before joining the Hawkeyes. Against Penn State last season, Nixon notched a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Nixon led Iowa with 13.5 tackles for loss and tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks.

"It came as a total shock, honestly," Nixon told the media on Saturday. "I had no idea who was gonna pick me. But I'm really excited to be here. Personally, I feel like you guys are getting the best defensive tackle in the draft. A guy who's fought through a lot of trials and tribulations to get here."

Photos of Daviyon Nixon at Iowa

View photos of defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon from his playing days at Iowa.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) closes in on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) runs with the ball during the third quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The fumble was reversed after a review. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) closes in on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) during the first quarter of their game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Friday, November 27, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) grabs Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Peyton Ramsey (12) during the fourth quarter of their game against Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, October 31, 2020. (Stephen Mally/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) and defensive back Dane Belton (4) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday, November 27, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa's Daviyon Nixon (54) and Amani Jones (52) celebrate after an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 19-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Beaver Stadium in State College, PA. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Michigan State Spartans Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Kinnick Stadium. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) against the Purdue Boilermakers Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com)
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, rushes up field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Nixon was selected to The Associated Press All-America first-team defense, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is tackled by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 28-7. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon stretches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (54) celebrates his teams 20-0 win against Northwestern during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, left, tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey tries to break a tackle by Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
