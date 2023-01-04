Panthers thoughts turn to Damar Hamlin, supporting each other

Quarterback PJ Walker said he was watching the game when Hamlin went down and that he changed the channel once he realized the magnitude of the situation. Walker said he'll have thoughts about what happened on Monday "in the back of my mind every time I step on the football field," likely until the end of his career.

"I know a lot of guys just question, after seeing that, probably playing football again," Walker said. "I know I sat there, and I thought about just life in general after that happened. It was one of those situations where you're just questioning a lot of things. … I pray for him and his family."

Running back D'Onta Foreman said he didn't know how to react when he first saw the news, but that it "shook him up" as he learned more details about what happened and Hamlin's condition.

"I think he gives a real picture about (how) we're human," Foreman said. "We're not like these human beings who are just immortal or something like that. We're human, and we go through the same thing everybody else goes through.

"Playing the contact sport we play, anything is subject to happen. We just want to pray for his family, man; that's something that's scary. I wish the best for him."

For Wilks, there was also an immediate connection, since he was on staff here with Bills head coach Sean McDermott (McDermott was defensive coordinator here from 2011-16). Wilks said he sent McDermott a text Monday night, telling his former co-worker they were praying for both his family and the Hamlins.

Wilks said seeing McDermott and the Bills' roster react to what happened on the field and that the event caused him to put life into perspective.