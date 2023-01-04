Panthers thoughts turn to Damar Hamlin, supporting each other

Jan 04, 2023 at 05:41 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Steve Wilks, D'Onta Foreman

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers started Wednesday's walkthrough with a prayer. And each of them carried the message in their own way.

They have a game to play this week, but they're also people who can't help thinking about Damar Hamlin, Buffalo's 24-year-old safety who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals. Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at a Cincinnati hospital after having his heartbeat restored on the field during the game. He has shown "signs of improvement (Tuesday) and overnight," according to the Bills’ latest update posted Wednesday afternoon.

Interim coach Steve Wilks said the Panthers addressed Hamlin's condition in a team meeting, offering support to the team and well wishes toward Hamlin before Carolina resumed practice.

"I wanted those guys to have a clear headspace and understand that we understand the magnitude of what happened," Wilks said. "(We) wanted those guys to go out there and feel comfortable about what we're doing."

Related Links

The news hit members of the Panthers' locker room in ways unique to each individual. Some players called back to their personal connections to Hamlin, while others considered the fragility of life in general.

Practice squad safety Kenny Robinson, a close childhood friend of Hamlin's, was excused from practice and went home to Pittsburgh to process the news. Wilks said Robinson has been friends with Hamlin since middle school and frequently keeps in touch with him through a group chat.

"They were like brothers," Wilks said. "So he's taking it pretty hard. (I) spent a lot of time with him this morning and wanted to send him home so he can be able to have time to really process things. …

"I wanted him to understand, as well as anybody else in that locker room, that we care about you beyond the game of football. As much time that he needs, he's going to take."

Rookie running back Raheem Blackshear went through training camp with the Bills, and was a few lockers away from Hamlin all offseason. Blackshear answered a handful of questions about Hamlin quietly before he declined to talk further, offering prayers and support for Hamlin and his family.

"It's hard for me personally," Blackshear said. "I've been in the locker room with Damar; that's my brother. I love him to death. I'm praying for him."

Linebacker Shaq Thompson felt a personal connection to Hamlin's condition, as he lost his mother after she suffered cardiac arrest in 2019.

"It hurt deeply, honestly," Thompson said. "I kind of took it personal because we're all part of the same shield. I don't really know him personally, but that can happen to any and everybody, right? It was just like a regular tackle, and then he collapsed. …

"Prayers to him, that team, his family, Kenny Robinson, one of my brothers here."

Quarterback PJ Walker said he was watching the game when Hamlin went down and that he changed the channel once he realized the magnitude of the situation. Walker said he'll have thoughts about what happened on Monday "in the back of my mind every time I step on the football field," likely until the end of his career.

"I know a lot of guys just question, after seeing that, probably playing football again," Walker said. "I know I sat there, and I thought about just life in general after that happened. It was one of those situations where you're just questioning a lot of things. … I pray for him and his family."

Running back D'Onta Foreman said he didn't know how to react when he first saw the news, but that it "shook him up" as he learned more details about what happened and Hamlin's condition.

"I think he gives a real picture about (how) we're human," Foreman said. "We're not like these human beings who are just immortal or something like that. We're human, and we go through the same thing everybody else goes through.

"Playing the contact sport we play, anything is subject to happen. We just want to pray for his family, man; that's something that's scary. I wish the best for him."

For Wilks, there was also an immediate connection, since he was on staff here with Bills head coach Sean McDermott (McDermott was defensive coordinator here from 2011-16). Wilks said he sent McDermott a text Monday night, telling his former co-worker they were praying for both his family and the Hamlins.

Wilks said seeing McDermott and the Bills' roster react to what happened on the field and that the event caused him to put life into perspective.

"It makes you understand and realize how precious life is," Wilks said. "We love this game that we play and coach, but nothing is more precious than life itself."

Week 18 | Wednesday practice photos | 1/4

View photos from Wednesday's practice as the Panthers prepare to take on the Saints.

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
1 / 44

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
2 / 44

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
3 / 44

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
4 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
5 / 44

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
6 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 3 - Davis Cheek
7 / 44

QB - 3 - Davis Cheek

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - 6 - Josh Norman
8 / 44

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
9 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
10 / 44

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
11 / 44

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
12 / 44

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
13 / 44

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
14 / 44

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker
15 / 44

QB - 11 - P.J. Walker

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci
16 / 44

TE - 45 - Giovanni Ricci

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
17 / 44

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
18 / 44

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

230104 WK 18 Practice 1-153
19 / 44
S - 42 - Sam Franklin
20 / 44

S - 42 - Sam Franklin

230104 WK 18 Practice 1-145
21 / 44
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu T - 70 - Brady Christensen
22 / 44

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

T - 70 - Brady Christensen

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
23 / 44

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
24 / 44

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
25 / 44

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
26 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
27 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
28 / 44

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

WR - 85 - Preston Williams
29 / 44

WR - 85 - Preston Williams

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
30 / 44

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

230104 WK 18 Practice 1-092
31 / 44
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
32 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

WR - 12 - Shi Smith
33 / 44

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
34 / 44

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
35 / 44

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
36 / 44

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
37 / 44

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
38 / 44

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

230104 WK 18 Practice 1-054
39 / 44
LB - 57 - Damien Wilson
40 / 44

LB - 57 - Damien Wilson

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman
41 / 44

C/G - 56 - Bradley Bozeman

CB - 6 - Josh Norman
42 / 44

CB - 6 - Josh Norman

230104 WK 18 Practice 1-045
43 / 44
230104 WK 18 Practice 1-043
44 / 44
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis held out

The team remains mostly healthy entering the final game of the season against the Saints, though the veteran defensive tackle did not practice.

news

Week 18 Game Preview: Panthers at Saints

Carolina closes the 2022 season in New Orleans.

news

Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

The Panthers travel to face the Saints this Sunday as New Orleans is on a three-game winning streak to close the season.

news

The Day After: Not playing to the Panthers' "DNA"

Interim coach Steve Wilks offered his perspective on improvements needed "across the board" after the Panthers' loss at Tampa Bay.

news

NFL sets date and time for Panthers season finale at Saints

Carolina will play at New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

news

Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve

The cornerback suffered a wrist injury in Week 16, and there was a chance he could have returned if the Panthers had qualified or been alive for the playoffs.

news

Where could the Panthers pick in the 2023 Draft?

The Panthers will have a top-10 pick in next year's draft order, with Week 18's results to determine the final selection order.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina at Tampa Bay in Week 17

Josh Norman played 10 snaps after being signed to the practice squad last week.

news

Loss brings an emotional end to playoff hopes

The Panthers had created some belief, inside and outside the locker room, by making a run before loss to Bucs.

news

Ground game fails to get going at Tampa Bay

A week after a record-setting performance, the Panthers couldn't get the run game working against the Buccaneers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 17 at Tampa Bay

Read what interim head coach Steve Wilks, Sam Darnold and others said after the game.

Advertising