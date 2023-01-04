Week 18 Wednesday Injury Report: Matt Ioannidis held out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers entered the final week of the season with a small number of health concerns, though one starter was out because of injury.
Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back) was held out of practice Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Ioannidis has started 13 games this year and has a sack and nine quarterback hits. He's added a veteran presence inside next to Derrick Brown. If he's not able to go this week, they have Bravvion Roy and Marquan McCallon the active roster at the position.
Otherwise, there were only five other names on the report, and that includes veteran right tackle Taylor Moton getting his routine rest day, and tight end Ian Thomas who was out for personal reasons (not injury related).
Backup linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle) was held out Wednesday, while special teamer Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (elbow) were listed as limited.
The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.