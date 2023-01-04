Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

SAINTS ON A STREAK

The Saints extended their late-season win streak to three with a 20-10 victory over the Eagles on the road last week. Philadelphia entered the Week 17 matchup looking to clinch the top seed in the NFC, but New Orleans capitalized on its opportunities against an Eagles team without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Saints led throughout the contest in Philadelphia, and they punctuated their win with Marshon Lattimore's 12-yard interception of Gardner Minshew returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Lattimore had just returned after missing 10 games with an abdominal injury.

New Orleans' defense continued exerting late-year dominance, holding Philadelphia to its first scoreless first half of the season and a season-low 10 points.

Quarterback Andy Dalton put up 204 yards on 18-of-22 passing with no touchdowns and an interception against the Eagles. The 35-year-old signal-caller has started for New Orleans since Week 4, putting up the best completion percentage (67.1 percent) of his career. The Panthers played injured quarterback Jameis Winston when they matched up with the Saints in Week 3.