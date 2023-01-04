Know Your Foe: New Orleans Saints

Jan 04, 2023 at 09:40 AM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
WEEK18_KnowYourFoe_Comporium(1)

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers and Saints have both been eliminated from playoff contention, but they'll have a chance to end their seasons on a positive note in Week 18.

Carolina (6-10) travels to Caesars Superdome for its final game of the season this Sunday at 1 p.m., taking on surging New Orleans (7-9) with hopes of showing improvements after a loss to Tampa Bay last week.

The Saints lead the all-time series 29-27 over the Panthers, including a 15-13 record in New Orleans. Carolina won the season's first matchup against the Saints in a 22-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers' first win of the year in Week 3.

Here's what to know about the Saints:

SAINTS ON A STREAK

The Saints extended their late-season win streak to three with a 20-10 victory over the Eagles on the road last week. Philadelphia entered the Week 17 matchup looking to clinch the top seed in the NFC, but New Orleans capitalized on its opportunities against an Eagles team without quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Saints led throughout the contest in Philadelphia, and they punctuated their win with Marshon Lattimore's 12-yard interception of Gardner Minshew returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Lattimore had just returned after missing 10 games with an abdominal injury.

New Orleans' defense continued exerting late-year dominance, holding Philadelphia to its first scoreless first half of the season and a season-low 10 points.

Quarterback Andy Dalton put up 204 yards on 18-of-22 passing with no touchdowns and an interception against the Eagles. The 35-year-old signal-caller has started for New Orleans since Week 4, putting up the best completion percentage (67.1 percent) of his career. The Panthers played injured quarterback Jameis Winston when they matched up with the Saints in Week 3.

The Saints defeated Atlanta and Cleveland before beating Philadelphia to continue their three-game winning streak.

Chris Olave
Matt Rourke/AP

OLAVE, HILL HIGHLIGHT OFFENSE

New Orleans' 16th-ranked passing offense has averaged 220.6 yards per game, and the Saints are paced by an impressive rookie wide receiver.

First-year wideout Chris Olave is nearing a 1,000-year season, coming into Week 18 with 982 yards on 67 catches with three touchdowns. He had his most productive game of the season against Carolina in Week 3, putting up 147 yards on nine receptions with Winston at quarterback.

Fellow rookie wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has also made an impact in his first year, leading the Saints against Philadelphia with 79 yards on six catches.

Tight end/utility man Taysom Hill took his season-high 14 rushing attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, adding to his 551 rush yards on the season. Running back Alvin Kamara leads New Orleans on the ground with 791 yards on 200 attempts this year, averaging 56.5 yards per game. Kamara has added another 487 yards in the receiving game on 56 catches.

The Saints are 6-1 in games where they've rushed for at least 130 yards. They average 115 rush yards per game, ranked 19th in the league.

Cameron Jordan
Rich Schultz/AP

DEFENSE ON A ROLL

The Saints have gone five games in a row allowing 18 points or less and seven straight allowing 20 or less, punching in consistently strong performances to end the season.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan sacked Minshew three times last week, cementing himself as New Orleans' all-time sack leader in his 12th season. Jordan leads the Saints with 8.5 sacks on the year, followed by linebacker Kaden Elliss with 7.0 and linebacker Demario Davis with 6.5 on the year.

The Saints' 46 total sacks all year are fifth in the NFL, setting up for the league's third-best passing defense, which has allowed 193.9 pass yards per game.

Davis leads New Orleans with 101 total tackles this year, with safety Tyrann Mathieu (83 tackles) and linebacker Pete Werner (78) behind him.

Panthers vs. Saints Through The Years

The Panthers trail the all-time series against the Saints, 27-29. Carolina has played New Orleans more than any other team in its history.

220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-739
1 / 64
Carolina Panthers
1D3_8520
2 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
191124caratno_3647 (1)
3 / 64
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
4 / 64

Carolina Panther Luke Kuechly (59) keeps his eyes on New Orleans Saint quarterback Drew Brees at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
5 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Rod Smart (32) runs past cheering teammates for a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday Oct. 5, 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
7 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
NOvsCAR732
8 / 64
Carolina Panthers 2015
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
9 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
10 / 64

Carolina Panther Christian McCaffrey (22) makes a reception in the red zone against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MK3_6072
11 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
12 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR324
13 / 64
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
14 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
15 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
16 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
17 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
18 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
19 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
NOvsCAR490
20 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
21 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
22 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.
23 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 22, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
E_MKII9308
24 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
_W7I1096
25 / 64
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
26 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
27 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.
28 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 27, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 64

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams in action during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.
30 / 64

Carolina Panther Curtis Samuel (10) evades New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.
31 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans, LA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
CARvsNOmmr07
32 / 64
New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)
33 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Roman Harper (41) and Jason David (42) try to defend Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008. Smith caught the long pass to keep the Panthers' game-winning drive alive as they defeated the Saints 33-31. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)

Chris Martinez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
34 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsNO29
35 / 64
New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
36 / 64

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees (9) looks to pass as Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
37 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
38 / 64

Carolina Panthers against the New Orleans Saints during the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
39 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) scrambles as New Orleans Saints' Charles Grant (94) pursues during the second half of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
1D3_8715
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
41 / 64

The Carolina Panthers play against the Miami Dolphins during week ten of the regular season on Monday, November 13, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
42 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)
43 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) is sacked by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis in the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Jonathan Bachman
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.
44 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints in Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, October 30, 2014 in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.
45 / 64

Carolina Panthers play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 6, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
46 / 64

New Orleans Saints kicker Olindo Mare right, tries to grab the ball as Steve Weatherford (7) scrambles with Carolina Panthers Richard Marshall after the kick was blocked in the second half of their football game in the Superdome in New Orleans Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)
47 / 64

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith (89) gets by New Orleans Saints cornerback Fred Thomas on his way to a 15-yard, third-quarter touchdown during an NFL football game in Baton Rouge, La., on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Paul Rutherford)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
48 / 64

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, bottom, lies on the field after being sacked by Carolina Panthers defender Richard Marshall (31) in the second half of their NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2008.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)
49 / 64

Carolina Panthers linebacker Mark Fields (58) celebrates sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Aaron Brooks (2), center, on ground (partially obscured), at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2002. The Panthers defeated the Saints, 10-6. On ground at right is Saints' Spencer Folau.(AP Photo/Doug Keese)

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
50 / 64

Carolina Panthers' Ken Lucas, left, intercepts a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Marques Colston, right, during the third quarter of the Panthers' 30-7 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
51 / 64

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Moore (3) scrambles during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
1D3_7754
52 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
53 / 64

Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, center, is surrounded by his teammates after his field goal as time expired in an NFL football game in the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2007. The Panthers won 16-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alex Brandon
The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)
54 / 64

The celebration begins as Carolina Panthers' Todd Sauerbrun (10) John Kasay (4) and Kris Mangum (86) enjoy their 23-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2003, in the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Kasay kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. Leave the field for the Saints is Jay Bellamy (20). Holding for Kasay was punter Todd Souerbrun (10). (AP Photo/Andrew Cohoon)

E_1D3_8472
55 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
56 / 64

New Orleans Saints defenders Johnathan Sullivan, left, and Brian Young (66) pursue Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) during the first half of an NFL football game at LSU's Tiger Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2005, in Baton Rouge, La. The Panthers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)

E_MK2_4930
57 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_6515
58 / 64
E_MK3_5979
59 / 64
E_MK3_6228
60 / 64
E_MK2_4943
61 / 64
Brandon Todd
E_MK3_5964
62 / 64
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-657
63 / 64
Carolina Panthers
220925 WK 3 New Orleans Saints-505
64 / 64
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers travel to Tampa Bay for a New Year's Day matchup with NFC South and playoff hopes on the line this Sunday.

news

Know Your Foe: Detroit Lions

The Panthers will host the Lions on a short week in Carolina's final home game of the regular season this Saturday.

news

Know Your Foe: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Panthers host the Steelers Sunday, looking to extend their winning streak to three and keep playoff hopes alive.

news

Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

The Panthers travel to face Geno Smith and the Seahawks on the hunt for their first win on the road this year.

news

Know Your Foe: Denver Broncos

The Panthers host Russell Wilson and the Broncos in Week 12, just after Denver waived running back Melvin Gordon III.

news

Know Your Foe: Baltimore Ravens

The Panthers travel to face Lamar Jackson and Baltimore in Week 11, following the Ravens' bye week.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

The Panthers host division rival Atlanta on Thursday after a short week for both teams coming off losses in Week 9.

news

Know Your Foe: Cincinnati Bengals

The Panthers head up to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow's Bengals from the AFC North in Week 9.

news

Know Your Foe: Atlanta Falcons

Carolina travels to face the Falcons in another NFC South matchup in Week 8.

news

Know Your Foe: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Panthers host Tom Brady and the Bucs for Carolina's second NFC South matchup of the season in Week 7.

news

Know Your Foe: Los Angeles Rams

The Panthers will travel west to face Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Week 6.

Advertising