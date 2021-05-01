Let's make (another) deal

CHARLOTTE — Clearly, the Panthers have found a move that works for them.

After making four deals Friday, they started Saturday the same way.

They dealt their first pick of the third day, the 109th overall in the fourth round, to the Titans.

They added the Titans' fourth-, fifth-, and seventh-rounders in the deal (126th, 166th, and 232nd) overall.

They now have seven picks Saturday, including the 158th, 193rd, 204th, and 222nd they walked into the day with.

The Panthers also picked up a 2022 fourth-rounder during Friday's flurry of activity, giving them more options in the future as well.