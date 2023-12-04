Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are making another change on the offensive line, which has been the norm this year.

The team waived guard Brett Toth on Monday, creating a roster spot that could be used for reinforcements.

The 27-year-old Toth was signed off the Eagles practice squad in October and appeared in three games. He started at Tennessee, was a substitute and played on special teams in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

He's one of seven players to play right guard and one of the six to play left guard this season, as the Panthers have struggled to maintain any consistency in the middle of the line.