Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Dec 04, 2023 at 03:59 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Brett Toth

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are making another change on the offensive line, which has been the norm this year. 

The team waived guard Brett Toth on Monday, creating a roster spot that could be used for reinforcements. 

The 27-year-old Toth was signed off the Eagles practice squad in October and appeared in three games. He started at Tennessee, was a substitute and played on special teams in Sunday's loss at Tampa Bay.

He's one of seven players to play right guard and one of the six to play left guard this season, as the Panthers have struggled to maintain any consistency in the middle of the line.

While center Bradley Bozeman has started every game, they've gotten five games combined out of anticipated starting guards Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett.

