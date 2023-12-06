Panthers will hold training camp in Charlotte

Also, as part of a larger effort to upgrade the team's practice and training facilities, the team will remove the Atrium Health Dome at the end of the regular season in January to begin work on the new practice fields.

At present, the Panthers have one full outdoor field and about three-fourths of another, which is used for walk-throughs or individual work.

The changes will offer the ability to have three full-length practice fields. The layout will provide more space to practice and the opportunity to rotate fields to minimize wear and tear. The fields will be ready in time for training camp.

"Removal of the Dome is the start of an ongoing process to upgrade the team's facilities," said Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Future changes and enhancements include modifications to the fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities. In the interim, the team will be exploring options to hold practices indoors, should the need arise."