Panthers will hold training camp in Charlotte

Dec 06, 2023 at 11:15 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Bryce Young
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Training camp is coming to Charlotte.

The Panthers are staying where they train year-round next offseason, extending a league-wide trend to streamline football operations by remaining at the team headquarters.

"We're excited to hold training camp at our facility in Charlotte," said Kristi Coleman, President of the Carolina Panthers. "We appreciate Wofford and the Spartanburg community for their hospitality over the years. We are dedicated to the fans in South Carolina, and we will continue to bring fan and community events to the state."

Only six teams, including the Panthers, conducted training camp away from their facilities last season. The Panthers held training camp at Bank of America Stadium and the adjacent practice fields in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, camp has been held at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

The team is still working through logistics and how best to accommodate fans during camp. Details will be shared as plans are finalized. The Panthers plan to kick off the season with Fan Fest in South Carolina and will hold Back Together Football in Charlotte.

Bryce Young, Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Also, as part of a larger effort to upgrade the team's practice and training facilities, the team will remove the Atrium Health Dome at the end of the regular season in January to begin work on the new practice fields.

At present, the Panthers have one full outdoor field and about three-fourths of another, which is used for walk-throughs or individual work.

The changes will offer the ability to have three full-length practice fields. The layout will provide more space to practice and the opportunity to rotate fields to minimize wear and tear. The fields will be ready in time for training camp.

"Removal of the Dome is the start of an ongoing process to upgrade the team's facilities," said Caroline Wright, the senior vice president and chief venues officer at Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Future changes and enhancements include modifications to the fields with the goal of constructing a field house for football operations and community opportunities. In the interim, the team will be exploring options to hold practices indoors, should the need arise."

The current plan is to donate the Dome, and those discussions are ongoing.

Atrium Health Dome

Related Content

news

Best of Social: Joy To The Carolinas

news

Notebook: Panthers prepping for multiple Saints QBs

New Orleans has some uncertainty at quarterback this week, but interim coach Chris Tabor knows any of them can cause problems. Plus more from Bryce Young on pushing through difficult times.
news

Jonathan Mingo working his way through the rookie wall

The first year receiver has made more plays the last two weeks, partially the natural comfort with his quarterback, and partially because he's approaching his job more seriously.
news

Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: DeShawn Williams has a knee issue

The veteran defensive end was the only player held out Wednesday for purely injury reasons, while three veterans also had the day off.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Interim coach, interim questions

You had plenty of questions about the future this week, but a lot of them we won't be able to answer until the end of the season. But we have plenty to discuss, including my favorite Constitutional Amendment.
news

Justin McCray signed to active roster

The veteran offensive lineman started last week against the Buccaneers, and had been promoted from the practice squad three times.
news

Chuba Hubbard nominated for NFL's weekly rushing award

Hubbard had his first career multi-touchdown day, and 104 yards against the Buccaneers, earning him a nomination for the FedEx Ground player of the week.
news

Panthers waive offensive lineman Brett Toth

Toth started at guard against the Titans, and has been a part of a large cast of players to roll through the interior spots this year.
news

Monday Brew: "Character or compromise"

Interim coach Chris Tabor knows the team is in a difficult spot, but he's talked to the players about being professionals and doing their jobs in a tough circumstance.
news

Snap Counts: Week 13 at Tampa Bay

Take a look at the usage of the Panthers players in the road loss Sunday against the Buccaneers.
news

Bucs impressed by Bryce Young's poise, potential

The Panthers rookie hit a few shots downfield and scrambled for a late two-point conversion that gave his team a shot late.
Advertising