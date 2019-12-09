Perry Fewell: "It was not good football"

Dec 09, 2019 at 03:43 PM
Headshot
Zach Goins
perry

Third quarter collapse

Things got out of hand in the second half of the Panthers 40-20 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, but the doom and gloom hadn't yet set in at halftime. The Panthers only trailed by three points and had finally gotten some momentum on offense to close out the half.

But then, the third quarter happened, and those 15 minutes haven't been kind to the Panthers this season. Carolina leads the league in points allowed in the third quarter with a total of 115 given up this year – and the Falcons accounted for 17 of those on Sunday.

"I just spoke with the team and talked about our third quarter, beginning of the third quarter. Really, our third quarter period. It was not good football," head coach Perry Fewell said on Monday. "It was very inconsistent, it was a lot of mistakes and turnovers, not good run defense, not good alignment, assignment and execution. That's something that we can control, and we did not control that."

Carolina opened the second half with quarterback Kyle Allen coughing up the ball on a strip sack, and things didn't get much better from there. Return man Greg Dortch lost a fumble on a kickoff return and Allen threw another interception on the quarter's final play. What started as a three-point deficit at the beginning of the third quarter quickly grew to a 20-point difference by the time it ended.

With three games left, Fewell said he hopes to turn around the Panthers production in the third quarter.

"I wanted to make that a teaching point for our team moving forward," Fewell said. "That inconsistent play is the thing that hampers us from winning football games."

Related Links

Committed to Kyle

Despite another three-turnover performance from Allen, head coach Perry Fewell reaffirmed his commitment to the quarterback on Monday.

"We still think we're in the best position with the man that we have right now, but we'll evaluate that week to week," Fewell said while confirming that Allen will start again next Sunday against Seattke.

Last week owner David Tepper referenced that the Panthers were developing third-round pick Will Grier in "a very traditional way," and Fewell's comments didn't sound like the team would be throwing the rookie into the line of fire anytime soon.

Evaluating the new-look offense

With the defensive play calling on his shoulders, there wasn't much time for Fewell to sit back and observe newly promoted offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play calling on Sunday. Now, after reviewing the tape, Fewell was able to provide a bit more insight.

"I thought he really got into the flow in the second quarter of the football game," Fewell said. "The first quarter, the time of possession was kind of lopsided. Then I thought the two-minute drive at the end of the half he really started to feel it. I liked the way he opened up the third quarter. We had a plus-10, plus-10, then we had the sack caused fumble."

Turner's offense certainly looked different than his father's. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was involved in the run game early and often, even aligning at running back for a play, and the Panthers mixing things up with a reverse play. The younger Turner also leaned heavily on tight end Ian Thomas, who had 10 targets while filling in for Greg Olsen.

Once the Panthers fell behind by two scores or more, though, Fewell acknowledged that Turner had to adjust his plan of attack.

"Scott's only going to get better," Fewell said. "but I was pleased with what he did."

Playing for now, or the future?

There are three games left in the season and the Panthers are out of playoff contention, so that means it's the time of year when coaching staffs have to start considering for the future.

At what point do you shut down your star players to prevent them from sustaining injuries during meaningless plays? Is it time to see what younger or inexperienced players can do? Are you still playing to win, or playing to evaluate talent?

"I think it's a little bit of both," Fewell explained. "I want to put the team in position to win, and the players we put on the field we feel like are guys that can win for us. If some other younger players start to get more reps, then that's their evaluation period also, and we can see if they can help us win in the near future."

Game Angles: Carolina at Atlanta

View the best behind-the-scenes photos from Carolina's Week 14 game in Atlanta.

E_MKII2459
1 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6692
2 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6463
3 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6597
4 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6614
5 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6501
6 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6751
7 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6708
8 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6761
9 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1487
10 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6808
11 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1512
12 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_1D2_6790
13 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1537
14 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1591
15 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1759
16 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1623
17 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1657
18 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1948
19 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1937
20 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1806
21 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2086
22 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1969
23 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_1902_1
24 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2130
25 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2120
26 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2403
27 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2293
28 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2531
29 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2370
30 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2482
31 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2897
32 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2684
33 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2576
34 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MK2_2687
35 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1595
36 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1546
37 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1833
38 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1606
39 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1699
40 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1770
41 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1945
42 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII1928
43 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2030
44 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2095
45 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2046
46 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2135
47 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2153
48 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2060
49 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2356
50 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2454
51 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2427
52 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2781
53 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2210
54 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2913
55 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2551
56 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2719_1
57 / 98
Brandon Todd
E_MKII2632
58 / 98
Brandon Todd
191208caratatl_513
59 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2568
60 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_3485
61 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2563
62 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1698
63 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2309
64 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_2246
65 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1471
66 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1484
67 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1294
68 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1488_1
69 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1447
70 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1463
71 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1341
72 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1451
73 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1195
74 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1240
75 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1047
76 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1218
77 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1144
78 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1108
79 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_1005
80 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_994
81 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_926
82 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_883
83 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_917
84 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_747
85 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_891
86 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_599
87 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_602
88 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_674
89 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_686
90 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_679
91 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_692
92 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_707
93 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_819
94 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_559
95 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_551
96 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_586
97 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191208caratatl_512
98 / 98
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Eddy Piñeiro keeping it steady in the kicking game

The Panthers' kicker has made 17 straight field goals and is on pace with Carolina legend John Kasay for a single-season field goal record.

news

The Panthers have found a spirit this season

They're heading to Tampa this week with something on the line, a thing no one would have imagined earlier this year.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. Detroit in Week 16

A week after playing just 44 offensive snaps, Carolina played 68 offensive snaps against the Lions.

news

Defense steps up, Panthers "hold the rope" again

Carolina held Detroit to just four third-down conversions in Saturday's win.

Advertising