Perry Fewell: "It was not good football"

Evaluating the new-look offense

With the defensive play calling on his shoulders, there wasn't much time for Fewell to sit back and observe newly promoted offensive coordinator Scott Turner's play calling on Sunday. Now, after reviewing the tape, Fewell was able to provide a bit more insight.

"I thought he really got into the flow in the second quarter of the football game," Fewell said. "The first quarter, the time of possession was kind of lopsided. Then I thought the two-minute drive at the end of the half he really started to feel it. I liked the way he opened up the third quarter. We had a plus-10, plus-10, then we had the sack caused fumble."

Turner's offense certainly looked different than his father's. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel was involved in the run game early and often, even aligning at running back for a play, and the Panthers mixing things up with a reverse play. The younger Turner also leaned heavily on tight end Ian Thomas, who had 10 targets while filling in for Greg Olsen.

Once the Panthers fell behind by two scores or more, though, Fewell acknowledged that Turner had to adjust his plan of attack.