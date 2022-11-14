PJ Walker optimistic about his condition

— Wilks said that starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis would likely be out this week after he sustained a calf injury late in the Falcons game.

The 28-year-old Ioannidis missed the Buccaneers game in Week 7 after suffering a concussion the previous week.

In his absence, the Panthers will have to use Bravvion Roy and Daviyon Nixon more this week.

The news appears good for safety Jeremy Chinn, who was designated to return from IR last week and got through a practice without incident. They have time to add him back to the 53-man roster, but Wilks said, "hopefully, we'll be able to get him up this week."

— Wilks said it was "definitely disappointing" to lose cornerback Donte Jackson for the year to a torn Achilles suffered last week.

The two-time team captain had a pair of interceptions this year, and Wilks said Keith Taylor Jr. and Tae Hayes will have to step up and play larger roles now.

"So it's going to be definitely hard to replace that leadership," Wilks said. "But on the field, we got to definitely step up, and you know, fill the void."

— The Panthers released practice squad wide receiver Emeka Emezie on Monday, clearing the way for the addition of quarterback D'Eriq King to the practice squad.