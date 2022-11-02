PJ Walker trying to "play free" 

Walker put up one of his top statistical performances in that overtime loss to the Falcons, accumulating 317 yards on 19-of-36 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

Walker has steadily improved from his first start at Los Angeles, where the Panthers opted to go conservative and hold off on downfield throws. This season, he has gone 50-of-80 passing for 614 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his four appearances.

"I think anything in life is all about time," interim coach Steve Wilks said. "We've seen over the last couple of weeks that with (Walker) putting the time in, with us as coaches giving him the opportunity to be able to perform with the game plan, he's shown that he can handle certain things. I'm very pleased."

Walker doesn't have enough attempts this season to qualify for a spot in the league's quarterback rankings (he would need to throw 39 times this Sunday in Cincinnati to qualify after Week 9). But if Walker were eligible to be ranked after Week 8, his 93.4 passer rating would land 11th in the league, just behind a couple of guys named Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson.