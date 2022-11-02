Jeremy Chinn at least another week away

— Wilks said Wednesday was a good bounce-back day for kicker Eddy Piñeiro, who missed a potential game-winning extra point in regulation and a game-winning field goal in overtime against the Falcons.

While he said he leaves the mechanical parts of the operation to special teams coach Chris Tabor, Wilks said he focused on being positive around his kicker.

"I'm more encouraging, but also understand that we get paid to do a job as well," Wilks said.

The Panthers built a little extra incentive into Wednesday's work, as they had Piñerio kick at the end of a two-minute segment of practice to replicate game situations, and Wilks said that Piñeiro had some "good kicks." He also has the support of his teammates, who rallied around him in the locker room Sunday night and throughout the week.

"It's just really the culture that we've created," Wilks said. "And we talk about brotherhood; we talk about family. We talk about the 'act of a champion,' that accountability, commitment, and trust. And we build on that with one another. And as we all know, and as I stated, no one person lost his football game. So it was encouraging to see that they are rallying around Eddie."

Piñeiro remains in the top half of the league in field goal accuracy (87.5 percent) and touchbacks on kickoffs (23).

— While there was plenty of speculation about a number of Panthers players involved in trade talks leading up to Tuesday's deadline, none were moved, and Wilks said that was fine with him.